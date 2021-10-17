Calls For Lee County to Become Bruce Lee County

Bruce Lee
images.squarespace-cdn.com Creator: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy | Credit: AlamyCopyright: © Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

Bruce Lee

A campaign has begun on the petition website change.org to change the name of Lee County, Fla. to "Bruce Lee County." The area was originally named after the civil war general, Robert E. Lee. But now a movement has been started by a group of local artists known as Artsemble Underground which, according to an NBC News report, is owned by Brian Weaver who said living in a county named after a confederate general does not make him proud.

The petition calls for the removal of racist figures across the south and argues that simply rebranding Lee County as Bruce Lee County would be both cost effective and a means of bridging racial divides. Calling for the name change, the petition notes Lee's role as "the most influential martial artist of all time and a pop culture icon of the 20th century." As of this writing, it's so far garnered 329 signatures.

Dumont Decisions Ladd at UFC Fight Night 195

ufc
Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd
cdn.vox-cdn.com Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Norma Dumont vs. Aspen Ladd full Fight video highlights - MMA Fighting

Norma Dumont fought cautious but smart taking a largely uneventful decision over Aspen Ladd in the main event of UFC Fight Night 195 Saturday in Las Vegas. Ladd, who hadn't been in the cage since December 2019, was coming back from a severe knee injury compounded by weight cutting problems. After failing to make weight for a bantamweight match-up two weeks ago, she stepped into the featherweight bout against Dumont on short notice and it all seemed to show. She did little the first three rounds allowing Dumont to build up a lead with little more than her jab. Though Ladd came alive a bit in the last two rounds, Dumont still managed to claim a comfortable unanimous decision.
ONE First Strike Recap

one championship
ONE Championship
cdn.onefc.com

ONE First Strike - ONE Championship - The Home of Martial Arts

ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 15, with six sensational kickboxing contests at ONE: First Strike.

Not only did the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix get underway, but in the main event, the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion was crowned. The epic night delivered from start to finish with five knockouts!

Did you miss a second of the action? Return to Singapore as we recap all of the action from ONE: First Strike.

The Golden Era of Martial Arts Movies

entertainment
Blood sport movie
ultimateactionmovies.com

11 Ultimate Facts About Jean-Claude Van Damme's Bloodsport

Recently a friend, David Abdullah Muhammad aka Brotha Newz, https://youtu.be/o0FNaWDqB1U started posting vintage martial arts movie posters for an upcoming album release and reminiscing about movies that I watched as a young adult. Most of these are not what you would typically think of like Enter the Dragon. Most of them were from the 80's which I consider to be the golden age of the martial arts movie genre. You had movies like A Force of One with Chuck Norris and Bill Wallace, Blood Sport with Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Above the Law with Steven Seagal. These movies had some of the biggest martial arts stars of the time and really pushed an explosion of martial arts related movies into the next decade.
