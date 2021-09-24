Develop Powerful and Ripped Abs Like Bruce Lee

fitness
Bruce Lee
fitbodybuzz.com
A trained core is essential for MMA and all forms of martial arts and grappling. Bruce Lee's abdominal training is the best of both worlds. It produces a powerful explosive core and will chisel out your abs. Bruce always sought out the best exercises for strength and speed to make himself better. Over the years of training, Lee understood that all movement is generated from the center, the hips and the core. Your abdominals are the source of power to kick, punch, jump, and run. The spine also uses the core for stability.

The core is so vital that Bruce Lee trained them every day. His purpose was not to crush but stimulate them to be stronger over time. I don't know of anyone who trained their abs more than Bruce. I also don't know professionals who are as fast and explosive as Bruce. Even Bolo Yeung, who doubted Bruce Lee's strength, said Bruce is not just quick and explosive but strong. So, I believe if Bruce's main focus of power and explosiveness was his abs, then maybe we need to look into it.

You can train your abs every day. They are constantly used when sitting, standing up, walking, running, strength training, or doing martial arts. Their strength is based on tension and stability that initiate explosive movements. You can train strength and slow-twitch muscles one day and fast-twitch muscles and explosiveness another. Training every day is ok. It just depends on the intensity and how you do it. You cannot train explosive every day.

Bruce Lee’s Ab training Pointers

1) Train your movements fast and concentrate, focus, and feel the quality of each rep. Do not just do mindless movement. If you just move mindlessly, then your abs will not develop effectively.

2) When you cannot do any more reps, continue by doing short burst half reps. Bruce believed that these short bursts caused more separation and development when the abs burned.

3) At the end of each abdominal session, do static isometric contractions.

4) Exercise your abs daily and with patience. Results will come.

5) The abdominals and waist region coordinate all body movements and act as the center or generator. Therefore, you can promote the ability to control the body's action and master your will more easily.

6) The proper way of doing a sit-up is not just going up and down, but to curl yourself up, to curl yourself back up, like rolling up a roll of paper.

Watch this video to see how to do Bruce Lee’s abdominal exercises.

Lee believed the food you ate is what produces the thickness and esthetics of your abs. So, he always ate the proper nutrition and had a solid diet free of starches, sugars, fried foods, and alcohol.

Lee used these five basic exercises.

Waist Twist- 4 sets of 70

Sit-Up Twist- 4 sets of 20

Leg Raises- 4 sets of 20

Leaning Twist- 4 sets of 50

Frog Kicks- 4 sets as many as you can

Stomach and Waist Exercises (2 Sets)

  • Roman Chair Sit-Up
  • Leg Raises
  • Side Bends

He also used isometric holds, for example: 

Bruce used high reps and till exhaustion like waist twists, static isometric contractions like dragon flags, and short bursts after exhaustion to train his abdominals. Using all three methods developed Bruce's defined explosive core. So, the strength of their stability leads to generate tension rapidly to kick or punch explosively. The abs are constantly working to stabilize your spine, so they need to be fatigue resistant.

The abdominal training pointers and exercises are referenced from the book "Bruce Lee: The Art of Expressing the Human Body by John Little."


If you would like to know more about speed and explosiveness check out my books:

If you would like to know more about strength, speed, and explosiveness, subscribe to my channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcTdGuQFH48EgrCmyZ81mig/

Let me know how I can help you achieve your healthy lifestyle goals. Contact me here.

http://www.tbblife.com/general-contact-form.html

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Mistakes Can Be Embarrassing

martial arts opinion
Karate mat

That a director of my city's opera company would call me seemed a little odd. There are probably some monkeys who know more about opera than I do. But the director was inviting me to lunch, so of course I went.

It turned out the company was producing a performance of Madame Butterfly, the Puccini opera that tells the story of a doomed love between a French military officer and a geisha in early 19th-century Japan. The opera has come under fire for its stereotyped, utterly fanciful depictions of Japanese culture. The local company was trying to anticipate such criticism, and the director asked me, since I serve on the board of some organizations related to Japanese culture, what I thought.
Keep Reading Show less

The Placebo Effect in Everyday Life

health
Placebo Effect

The placebo effect is a psychological phenomenon which happens when we believe in the beneficial effect of things and objects that, realistically, do not have it. The influence of the placebo and the placebo effect is usually connected with medicine, but it can be found everywhere around us in our daily lives, e.g. if placebo didn't exist, neither would marketing.

A couple of these interesting facts will reveal the omnipresence of this intriguing phenomenon.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Kano was an Educator

judo
Jigoro Kano

Although Jigoro Kano invented and promoted judo whenever he could, he earned his living as an educator. In his 1932 lecture Kano spoke on Judo and Education noting, these movements are also automatic acknowledgments of the crying need of efficiency and mutual welfare and benefit. They must be fostered by the educational forces of every country in which judo should have a prominent part.

Keep Reading Show less