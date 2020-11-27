Bruce Lee Still Remembered on 80th Anniversary of His Birth

Bruce Lee Birthday
Friday marks what would have been the 80th birthday of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee. Despite having died in 1973, Lee remains a pop culture icon who still makes headlines nearly 50 years after his death.

Just last month his daughter, Shannon, released her book Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee which quickly became the number one selling martial arts book on Amazon. This week, as the anniversary of his birth approached, Nike re-released its popular Kobe Bryant brand of Bruce Lee-inspired sneakers while the Hong Kong postal service will be releasing a special set of Bruce Lee commemorative stamps.

