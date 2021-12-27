LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

The Challenge = Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Raise 100,000 Meals for “Feed the Children” – A Hunger Relief Organization. That’s 1000 Kicks daily for 10 Days. Every $10 raised gives “Feed The Children” the buying power of 60 meals. Together we can show the world how powerful the martial spirit truly is when it is unified and activated towards a common cause. There are millions of hungry children and struggling families in the U.S. that need our help now more than ever.

If the voice in your head just said, “that is way too hard”, “I can’t do that”, remember you are not alone, let’s activate the martial spirit together and push ourselves to do the best we can. We need your support and remember every repetition gets you better, and every dollar feeds a child.

If the voice in your head said, “let’s get after it”, “that’s sounds hard, but I’m up for the challenge”, “I can do this”, then we need you to rally your friends and communities and make #10000KICKS go Viral.

Feed The Children

Share this challenge with your communities and let's honor Bruce Lee, challenge ourselves to do 10,000 kicks in 10 days, and feed hungry children at the same time. Use the #1000kicks #blackbeltmag and lets make this challenge go viral.

The Key to Self-Mastery = Discipline, Dedication, and Perfect Repetition.

Bruce Lee’s secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.” Discipline, dedication, and perfect repetition over time are the keys to self-mastery. The Great Masters of every style and system have come to the same universal conclusion. They chose a technique, a movement, a tool, and mastered it before going on to the next one. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Bruce Lee’s Kick Hunger Away – 10,000 Kick Challenge Details

Pre-Challenge Free Seminar Dec 27, 2021 – Bruce Lee’s Favorite Kick

Sifu Singh will conduct a free Seminar on B.B. Facebook/Instagram and teach the fundamentals, warm-ups, mechanics, and applications of Bruce Lee’s street affective Intercepting Low Side Kick (Jeet Tek) and the Famous theatrical Burst Side Kick from the Movies.

Actual 10,000 Kick Challenge Details - Jan 03,2022 - January 13, 2022.
Sifu Singh will go live daily and help you kick start your new year and your fitness goals by leading a daily live session on Instagram/Facebook. This full body follow along workout will include warm-ups and a complete 1,000 Kick Session, daily at 4:00 pm pst. Participants of all levels are welcome to take part in their own capacity. Sign Up Now!

Feed The Children

Help Us Share the 10,000 Kicks Challenge, Invite Your Friends, and Make it Go Viral, and Win Prizes

  • 1.UPLOAD VIDEOS OF YOURSELF AND Tag #10000KICKS, #BLACKBELTMAG.
  • 2.SHARE THIS CHALLENGE WITH YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNITIES
  • 3.SCHOOL OWNERS GET YOUR STUDENTS INVOLVED
  • 4.CHALLENGE YOUR FELLOW MARTIAL ARTISTS TO DO IT WITH YOU
  • 5.BLACK BELT, CENTURY, AND BRUCE LEE FOUNDATION WILL BE GIVING AWAY PRIZES TO THE MOST ACTIVE PARTICIPANTS

Sifu Singh and Black Belt Magazine invite you to honor Bruce Lee’s Legacy by taking part in the “10,000 Kicks in 10 Days Challenge” to Kick Hunger to the curb and support Feed The Children – A leading Anti-Hunger Non Profit. Last year we raised 15,000 meals, this year with your help and the support of the Bruce Lee Foundation we are aiming for 100,000 meals.

This is a great opportunity to kickstart the new year and your fitness goals, take part in an honorable challenge, and accomplish a worthy goal while pushing yourself to your capacity.

Let’s show the world that the Spirit of the Martial Arts is about taking action and serving those in need.

Feed The Children

