Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Sifu Harinder Singh and Black Belt Magazine invite you to honor Bruce Lee on his 80'th birthday by taking part in the "10,000" Kicks in 10 Days Challenge to Feed the Children.

In the spirit of giving, this is a great opportunity for Martial Artists to unite and donate $10 to "Feed the Children". For every $10 you donate "Feed The Children" supplements up to 60 meals for hungry children.

Feed The Children

https://www.feedthechildren.org/1000kicks

Share this challenge with your communities and let's honor Bruce Lee, challenge ourselves to do 10,000 kicks in 10 days, and feed hungry children at the same time. Use the #1000kicks #blackbeltmag and lets make this challenge go viral.

Details:

The goal is to complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 days by doing 1000 kicks a day. In honor of Bruce Lee we will do his favorite Kick, the "Jeet Tek" or the Intercepting Stop Kick to the Knee. If you cannot do 1000 kicks a day, no problem! The goal is to push yourself to do your best.

The 10,000 Kick Challenge will begin on Nov 17 and end on Bruce Lee's 80'th Birthday on Nov 27. On Nov 27'th the first 500 registrants will go live together at 10:00 am PST on Zoom and complete the final 1000 kicks together over 2 hours. This is your chance to be recorded in history and do 500,000 kicks together.

On Nov 10'th Sifu Harinder Singh will go live on Black Belt Magazine's Facebook Page and conduct a seminar on "Bruce Lee's Favorite Kick - Intercepting Stop Kick (The Jeet Tek) to the Knee". You will learn the mechanics and applications of Jeet Kune Do's most devastating kick and how to instantly add this weapon to your martial arts arsenal. Sifu Singh will also teach you how to safely practice this kick by yourself for the 10,000 kick challenge.



As a bonus Gift to you you will also receive, 10 Free Video Lessons from Sifu Harinder Singh's "Jeet Kune Do for Black Belts" digital course by Black Belt Magazine. Prizes will also be awarded on Bruce Lee's birthday for the most dedicated participants. #10000kicks #brucelee #blackbeltmag #sifusingh #jeetkunedo #feedthechildren #centurymartialarts



Confucius for Karate Students and All Other Martial Artists

karate
Confucius for Karate Students and All Other Martial Artists

What the Basic Philosophies of the Chinese Philosopher Mean to Us

"It is man that can make the truth great, and not truth that can make man great."

—Confucius

Confucius was a philosopher and teacher who lived in China 2,500 years ago. He believed that the way to make the world a better place is to make yourself a better person and then change people by setting a good example.

Because of his emphasis on doing the right thing along with thinking good thoughts, Confucius has shaped the lives of martial artists everywhere.

In karate, it is especially important that we do the right thing. The punches and kicks we practice every day in class can hurt people badly, even cripple them. Since we know how to hurt people, we have a special responsibility to know when it's right to fight and when it's not — and it is the teachings of Confucius that many karate schools use to guide us.

One of the sayings of Confucius that is quoted most often is his version of the Golden Rule: "Do not do to others what you would not have them do to you." In a karate class, following the Golden Rule is as simple as respecting your fellow students and listening to your instructor.

For instance, when you spar with other students, you must control your techniques. You wouldn't want someone to blast you in the face with a reverse punch, so you don't hit your partner as hard as you can, either.

Likewise, if you were an instructor, you wouldn't want your students to ignore you or argue with you while you were teaching. You would want them to quietly listen to what you say and then try to follow your instructions. So as a student, you should show your instructor the same courtesy.

Confucius also insisted that we "... measure others by ourselves." This means that, if we find fault with someone else, we should think about whether or not we share that fault before we criticize them.

For example, some karate students celebrate victory at a tournament by jumping around and shouting about how great they are. But before we dismiss them as obnoxious idiots, each of us should first ask ourselves:

"Have I ever done this? Have I ever been so proud of achieving something that I lost my head?" Most of us have. So when we measure others by ourselves, we see that we are not so different from them that we can judge them harshly.

But even if we are different, if we are more respected or talented, that still doesn't mean we should treat them badly. As Confucius said, "The true man, having established his own character, seeks to establish the character of others; and having succeeded, seeks to make others succeed."

This means that if you are considerate and a good sport, you should try to help the obnoxious tournament competitors mentioned above understand why it's wrong to celebrate like that in front of a beaten opponent. It's your duty to ask them how they would feel if someone did a victory dance after beating them.

In the same way, you have a duty to help the people you beat become better at karate. Once you've succeeded, you should help others succeed. This means that you should tell them how you beat them and offer to help them correct their flawed technique. It makes them better opponents and forces you to become a better fighter. But more importantly, it can lead to friendship.

Gichin Funakoshi, founder of shotokan karate

So, just like martial artists in ancient China and Japan, we learn the ideas of Confucius through the martial arts. In the dojo (training hall), we learn how to treat people with respect, judge them fairly and help them succeed.

Although you can learn these things in a lot of places, learning them in a karate class gives you a special advantage. Like shotokan karate founder Gichin Funakoshi wrote, "What you have been taught by listening to others' words you will forget very quickly; what you have learned with your whole body you will remember for the rest of your life."

— Story by Garik Theov

How Martial Arts Teaches Kids Self-Discipline

discipline
How Martial Arts Teaches Kids Self-Discipline

There are numerous benefits of martial arts for kids, including improved physical health and a boost in self-confidence. Martial arts can also teach children self-defense skills that can help them ward off bullies and protect themselves from violent attacks. More importantly than fighting off others, however, martial arts teaches kids how to become masters of themselves: how to control thoughts, emotions, actions and responses.

Keep Reading Show less
