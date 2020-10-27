Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery can be found hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.
Sifu Harinder Singh and Black Belt Magazine invite you to celebrate Bruce Lee's 80'th birthday with he "10,000" Kicks in 10 Days Challenge. Share this challenge with your communities and let's honor Bruce Lee, Challenge ourselves to do 10,000 kicks in 10 days.
Details:
The Challenge will begin on Nov 17 and commence on Bruce Lee's 80'th Birthday on Nov 27. On Nov 27 the first 500 registrants will go live at 10:00 am pst on Zoom and complete the final 1000 kicks together over 2 hours. This is your chance to be recorded in history and do 500,000 kicks together.
On Nov 10'th Sifu Harinder Singh will go live on Black Belt Magazine's Facebook Page and conduct a seminar on "Bruce Lee's Intercepting Stop Kick (The Jeet Tek)". You will learn the mechanics and applications of Jeet Kune Do's most devastating kick and how to instantly add this weapon to your martial arts arsenal. Sifu Singh will also teach you how to safely practice this kick by yourself for the 10,000 kick challenge.
As a bonus Gift to you you will also receive, Free Video Lessons from Sifu Harinder Singh's "Jeet Kune Do for Black Belts" digital course by Black Belt Magazine.
Sign up now to and get your FREE Videos!