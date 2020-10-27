Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

In a press release, Asia's largest sports media property announced that Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, and Ben Askren will join other previously announced world champions and world-class athletes as guides for the 16 contestants on the show. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wrote in a Facebook post about the announcement, "Bar none, this edition of The Apprentice will be the toughest edition in history. It is definitely NOT your grandfather's edition of The Apprentice."

<p>The revitalized format will feature surprises and exhilarating challenges.</p><p>St-Pierre said, "I am beyond excited to fly to Asia to be part of <em>The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition</em>. Chatri is a great leader and entrepreneur, and it is an honor for me to guest star alongside him on the show and learn everything that I can."</p><p>"I hope to share my insight and knowledge in business, as well as how it is to be an elite athlete, with the contestants and help them become successful."</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d02548f5d70d6ba3cd59b2c877fe9e06"><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/yodchatri/posts/3579887535406715"></div></div> <p>The first-family of mixed martial arts will have its representative on the show with the legendary Renzo Gracie.<br/></p><p>"I have tremendous respect for the way Chatri leads and runs his company, and I am truly honored to be able to join him in discovering <em>The Apprentice</em> on one of the biggest reality TV shows in history! I can't wait to meet the contestants and work with them on any challenge," proclaimed Gracie.</p><p>Returning to the organization will be Ben Askren, who is a former ONE Welterweight World Champion.</p><p>"It feels great to be able to be back working with ONE Championship again, although this time, it will be outside of the ONE Circle. I can't wait to bring the 'Funky' into the boardroom and share some of my experience in business and athletics with the participants. I am sure we will have so much fun on the show," said Askren.</p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="78dd5ecb9d21ff2183e12a94f7b3764b" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7h6NIqI-Idk?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" Official Trailer</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7h6NIqI-Idk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p> <p>The show's winner, which is scheduled to air in early 2021, will win a $250,000 job offer to learn from Sityodtong in Singapore.<br/></p>