Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks To Main Event ONE 158

ONE Championship has given Jarred Brooks a belated birthday present by announcing the date for his shot at the ONE Strawweight World Championship.
Brooks will meet Joshua Pacio on Friday, June 3, at ONE 158, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.
“Both of these guys have the gas for five rounds, and this one is personal,” ONE VP Rich Franklin told SI.
“Brooks has wins over some of the division’s toughest, including Pacio’s teammate Lito Adiwang, and his aggressive style is matched by the trash-talking lyrics of pre-fight rap. He could become ‘The Lakay Killer,’ or Pacio could put all of Brooks’ trash-talking to an end.”
Brooks made his debut with a win over Adiwang to ignite the feud. Although the two exchanged barbs on social media, Brooks worked his way to the title shot with additional wins over Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane.
Brooks’ quick but well-earned road to the shot has the American excited for his opportunity at the gold.
“Challenging for the title in the best organization in the world is a dream come true,” said Brooks.
“I’ve been thinking, sleeping, and breathing the fight game for my entire life. And to win the belt would mean more than life itself.”
“While I do think Joshua has some really great capabilities, I don’t think he has the same heart as me, he doesn’t have the same will or determination to win that I have. My prediction is that I’m going to submit Pacio in the first or second round. I will be the next ONE Strawweight World Champion.”
Pacio echoed the sentiment of being ready. The Team Lakay standout stated he was ready to defend his gold against his newest rival.
The exciting strawweight clash headlines ONE 158 on Friday, June 3.
