Jarred Brooks, Hiroba Minowa Ready To State Case For Title Shot At ONE Only The Brave

one championship
Jarred Brooks
Jason Silva
ONE Championship returns on Friday, January 28, with an incredible 11-bout event titled ONE: Only The Brave. A centerpiece of the event will be a critical strawweight showdown between two top contenders seeking one last emphatic performance for their 2022 title hopes.

#3-ranked contender Jarred Brooks and #4-ranked Hiroba Minowa are set to open the main card with an exciting title eliminator.

“The Monkey God” made his organizational debut last year with a dominant performance over Lito Adiwang. The performance sparked a rivalry with Team Lakay and the ONE Strawweight World Champion, Joshua Pacio. But in order to cap off that rivalry in a title match, he’ll need to get by Minowa.

And Minowa is seeking his own shot at the gold.

The Japanese star is on a six-bout win streak and is unbeaten in ONE. Not only has Minowa matched Brook’s win over Adiwang, but he has also defeated former divisional king Alex Silva. With a 13-2 career mark, Minowa is also ready for Pacio.

The technique and speed of both men will light up the night in Singapore as the first main card bout. The pressure of the possible title bid hanging over the bout should make both men shine. And when they shine, something special happens. That makes this a bout fans simply cannot miss.

ONE: Only The Brave kicks off with lead card action on the official ONE Facebook page at 5:30 a.m. EST/2:30 a.m. EST on Friday, January 28.

The main card action gets underway at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST across all Bleacher Report platforms.

Lito Adiwang vs. Jarred Brooks Ended With A NASTY SUBMISSION 😬

With HEATED words exchanged before they faced off in the Circle, the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III, Filipino phenom Lito Adiwang and American debutant Jarre...
