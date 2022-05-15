Bride Armbars Groom at Wedding
May 15 | 2022
In what has to be the most martial arts wedding ever, a couple identified as groom, Imran Shabal, and bride, Talha Anis Arioglu, put on a judo demonstration for their guests right before they were married in Denizli, Turkey. Both experienced judo players, Shabal wore his gi top and a black belt over his tuxedo while Arioglu wore hers along with her wedding dress.
Much to the delight of their guests, the bride threw her husband-to-be several times and even made him tap out with an armbar. After which, they tied the knot with no further violence reported.
