Rodriguez Wins by Injury Over Ortega in UFC on ABC 3

An otherwise exciting Saturday afternoon UFC Fight Night card from Elmont, N.Y. ended in disappointing fashion as Brian Ortega was forced to quit from an injury early in his anticipated featherweight match-up with Yair Rodriguez. Televised on ABC, the meeting of highly ranked contenders saw Rodriguez use his taekwondo skills and reach to strike well from the outside to start the fight but Ortega forced the clinch and muscled his opponent against the cage.
After Rodriguez managed to slip free, Ortega shot in on a single leg and finally got the takedown. Rodriguez looked for an armbar from the bottom and though Ortega appeared to be in no danger, his shoulder popped out of place as he yanked the arm loose forcing a premature end to the contest handing Rodriguez the first round victory.
In the co-main event, Michelle Waterson-Gomez hit a takedown against Amanda Lemos in the second round but fell prey to a tight arm-in guillotine choke forcing her to tap out in their women's strawweight battle.
