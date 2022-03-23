LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Brendan Schaub Makes His Predictions For Massive ONE X Card

mixed martial arts
Brendan Schaub
Showtime

Brendan Schaub, the co-host of “The Fighter & the Kid,” commented on Bryan Callen on Monday’s episode of their podcast.

Brendan Schaub has made his predictions for ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X, on Saturday, March 26.

During the final segment of his show, The Schaub Show, on Monday, Schaub broke down several of the main card matchups for the upcoming event.

Schaub picked John Wayne Parr to get the knockout victory over Eduard Folayang in his retirement bout. If the Aussie were to win, it would mark his 100th professional victory before calling it a career.

For the Japanese legend’s superfight between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama, the Coloradan picked Akiyama, who he called “distractingly good looking.”

Schaub got into the meat of the two main events a little more.

For the mixed rules superfight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson, Schaub expects Johnson’s movement to allow him to avoid a first-round knockout. Once in the mixed martial arts portion of the bout, Schaub predicted that Johnson would get a takedown and choke out the Thai superstar.

For the main event, Schaub’s favorite matchup on the card, he selected Angela Lee to retain the ONE Atomweight World Championship over Stamp Fairtex. However, the veteran noted Stamp’s improvement as an all-around mixed martial artist, making the matchup even more intriguing.

“Whether it’s Bellator, UFC, whatever you watch, nobody has a better card than ONE Championship this week,” said Schaub.

“ONE Championship is delivering some real, real entertaining stuff right now, man.”

ONE X gets underway from the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a stacked card on Saturday, March 26.

ONE X airs live beginning with ONE X: Part I at 1:00 a.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT on watch.onefc.com.

ONE X: Part II begins at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT.

ONE X: Grand Finale concludes the evening on pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

The Schaub Show Ep. 278: Feat. Jon Anik | McGregor Wants Usman | UFC London RECAP

Jon Anik joins Brendan to talk UFC London, Tom Aspinall's dominating performance, Paddy Pimblett and Meatball Molly McCann stealing the show, Jon Jones vs St...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

Black Belt Theater TV​: Bruce Lee in Return of the Dragon

entertainment
Black Belt Theater TV​: Bruce Lee in Return of the Dragon
Enter The Dragon / Golden Harvest
Regardless of when, where and how Bruce Lee’s Return of the Dragon (1972) was released, it is always the return of the nunchaku — yet this time, it’s double trouble. Return of the Dragon (aka Way of the Dragon) was released in the United States in a way that implied it was a sequel to Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon (1973). Far from it! In fact, multitudes of people regard Return of the Dragon as Lee’s best film.
Keep ReadingShow less

Johnson Reacts To Highlights Of Rodtang Before ONE X

mixed martial arts
Mighty Mouse MMA
www.gannett-cdn.com / USA Today Sports
The 10th-anniversary of ONE Championship will be celebrated epically with an event to remember on Saturday, March 26, titled ONE X. And one of the marquee bouts features a special mixed rules superfight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Keep ReadingShow less