IBJJF World Master Returns to Las Vegas November 11-13

brazilian jiu jitsu
IBJFF World Master
cdn.shopify.com Leao Optics
The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation has been putting on the biggest and most prestigious jiu-jitsu tournaments since its formation in 2002. One of the biggest of those tournaments is the World Master Championship, a multi-day event that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. This edition features not only the best 30+ aged competitors in the world, but also professional middleweight and heavyweight Grand Prixes, and Jiu-Jitsu Con tournaments for adults and kids.

World class competitors make World Masters debuts

While there will be many familiar faces competing at this year's World Master, there are also plenty of world class competitors making their debuts in 2021. Paulo and Joao Miyao have won every major gi title since taking the sport by storm when they were just purple belts. The brothers rose to jiu-jitsu stardom with their insane work ethics and berimbolo back taking techniques. Their philosophies and competition results have inspired many of the new generation of jiu-jitsu athletes. Although they don't compete quite as often as they used to, look for them to be the top contenders for a Masters World title in the Master 1 light featherweight division. Dominique Bell of Atos Jiu-Jitsu is another high level competitor competing in the masters division for the first time in Las Vegas. Dominique is a judo and jiu-jitsu black belt who achieved great results in the adult divisions throughout his career. He will be a great addition to the Master 1 heavyweight division with his newly refined takedown skills.

Legends return to defend World Master Titles

One of the best part of the annual World Master is the chance to watch jiu-jitsu legends get back on the competition mats and put their best techniques to the test. Wellington "Megaton" Dias will be competing in the Master 6 lightweight division, returning to a tournament he has won multiple times. Megaton is a judo and jiu-jitsu black belt and has also competed in the adult worlds every year despite being the oldest competitor in the tournament. Helvecio Pena, representing Carlson Gracie Team, is another legend competing this weekend in the Master 6 heavyweight division. Helvecio is another master's competitor who often tests himself in the adult division. This weekend he'll be looking to capture his 18th World Master title. Jean Jacques Machado black belt Felicia Oh is part of the female dirty dozen, being the 6th woman outside of Brazil to be promoted to the rank. She'll be competing in the Master 5 light-featherweight division and look to add another Master World title to her collection.

Middleweight and Heavyweight Grand Prix brackets offer $20k cash prizes

Amid all of the great masters level matches will be two grand prix events, each featuring four of the best competitors in their respective divisions. The middleweight grand prix will feature Otavio Sousa of Gracie Barra, Renato Canuto of Checkmat, Tainan Dalpra of Art of Jiu-Jitsu, and Jonnatas Gracie of Atos. The heavyweight grand prix will feature Fellipe Andrew of Alliance, Victor Hugo of Six Blades, Gustavo Batista of Atos, and Mahamed Aly of Team Lloyd Irvin. The brackets are a great mix of well-established veterans and the division's brightest rising stars. Be sure to check out all the action live on FloGrappling.

