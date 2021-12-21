LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Newest Russian Grappling Competition: Jiu Jitsu In a Car

date 2021-12-21

news
No one likes to experiment with bizarre, often dangerous martial arts competitions more than the Russians. From team MMA gang fights to armored medieval combat, if it's weird and violent-looking, it gets a try in Russia. The latest trend, as reported on Monday by the news agency Reuters, is "car jitsu" in which competitors grapple for a submission inside an auto.

Apparently any part of the car's interior can be used to gain an advantage with seat belts said to be even better than the lapels of a gi for choking opponents. Unsurprisingly, competitors say getting the top position is particularly effective as it's not only tough to scramble off the bottom inside a car but difficult to breath down there as well.

