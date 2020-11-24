Brazil Leads Pan Am Judo Championships

judo
Brazilian Judo
www.insidethegames.biz

Brazil lead this weekend's Pan American Judo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico capturing 14 medals including 4 golds. Canada also put up a strong showing with 4 gold medals while Panamanian women's lightweight Miryam Roper captured her nation's first Pan Am gold.

The tournament, originally scheduled for April in Canada but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw far fewer competitors than in past years. The women's over 78kg class could only muster a field of four participants.

Takakeisho Wins Emperor's Cup Sumo Title

news
Takakeisho Terunofuji
img.kyodonews.net

Takakeisho claimed the November Grand Sumo Tournament Sunday with a playoff victory over Terunofuji. The pair had already met in the final scheduled match of the 15-day long event with Terunofuji throwing Takakeisho to the ground to win the bout and force the playoff as both men finished with a 13-2 record.

But Takakeisho, 24, came out hitting in the playoff forcing Terunofuji out of the ring to capture the championship, his second Emperor's cup since achieving ozeki status, sumo's second highest rank. The tournament, which had to be moved from Fukuoka to Tokyo due to coronavirus concerns, was contested without grand champions Hakuho and Kakuryu who withdrew due to injuries.

