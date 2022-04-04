LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Blue Belt Wins at Biggest Ever ADCC Event

grappling
Blue Belt
Andy Gin / Shutterstock
The ADCC Submission Fighting World Federation staged their largest ever qualifying event this weekend as more than 1000 grapplers turned out to compete at the West Coast Trials in Las Vegas looking to gain a spot in September's world championships. The field was so deep, a number of Brazilian jiu jitsu no gi world champions like Gianni Grippo, AJ Agazarm, Tammi Musumeci and Elisabeth Clay couldn't even reach the finals.

The story of the tournament was men's 88 kg winner Jacob Rodriguez. Despite being just a blue belt in BJJ, Rodriguez came in as a talented wrestler and the brother of 2019 ADCC heavyweight runner-up Nick Rodriguez. He submitted 6 of his 7 opponent's including a rare "buggy choke" in the finals against Hunter Colvin to take the title. Brianna Ste-Marie also shined capturing the women's 60 kg division making her the only woman to ever win both the East Coast and West Coast Trials. Other winners included Keith Krikorian at 66 kg, William Tackett at 77 kg, Paul Ardila at 99 kg, Kyle Boehm at 99+ kg and Amy Campo in the women's 60+ kg division.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

BJJ Belt System: What It Means and Why It Matters

bjj
BJJ Belt
Shutterstock / Miljan Zivkovic
Brazilian jiu-jitsu, like many other martial arts, adheres to a belt system that all practitioners must abide by. For adults, the order is white belt, blue belt, purple belt, brown belt and black belt. While this system is like the one used in many traditional martial arts, there are some distinct differences. The following is an examination of the BJJ belt system and some of its nuances.
Kung Fu Movie Veteran Huang Ha Passes Away

news
Huang Ha
It's been reported that kung fu film actor Huang Ha has passed away in Hong Kong at the age of 76. Born Huang Jingyang, Huang started training in hung gar kung fu in the 1960s with well known master Liu Zhan. Through Liu's son, fight choreographer and filmmaker Liu Jialiang, he began working as a movie stuntman.
