Blaydes Beats Daukaus to the Punch at UFC on ESPN 33

ufc
Blaydes MMA
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
In fighting, just like in geometry, straight lines are shorter than curved ones. That's a lesson heavyweight Chris Daukaus learned the hard way Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio when he opened the second round of his UFC Fight Night main event against Curtis Blaydes with a very wide roundhouse right hand while Blaydes simultaneously threw a straight right up the middle. Blaydes landed first dropping Daukaus who was finished moments later.

Blaydes, a wrestler with more takedowns than anyone in UFC heavyweight history, never even attempted a takedown instead opting to stand and trade with Daukaus from the opening bell. The pair exchanged some hard blows in a close first round. Though many expected Blaydes to come out wrestling in the second, he continued to look for strikes, landing the straight right hand that dropped his foe just seconds into the round. A few more hard right hands on the ground were enough to convince referee Herb Dean to stop the action giving Blaydes his sixth win in his last seven fights.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

Will Smith Strikes Chris Rock at Oscars, Technique Needs Work

entertainment
Will Smith Chris Rock
consequence.net

After Chris Rock delivered a G.I. Jane punchline targeted at Jada Pinkett Smith's short hair, Will Smith approached the Oscars stage and promptly slapped Rock in a shocking turn of events. Smith did a surprisingly good job of not telegraphing the technique and using his hips to generate power, but Black Belt Magazine typically doesn't approve of slapping as an effective strike (unless it is Nate Diaz's Stockton Slap). Rock demonstrated a very strong chin, taking the blow with apparently minimal damage before continuing his bit.

Many thought it may have been an act, but Smith made it evident how real it was by shouting expletives at Rock and telling him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Rock impressively continued the show smoothly, and Smith would go on to win the Academy Award for best actor later in the evening.

Team Competitive Edge Refuels Roster with Two Rising Stars

sport karate
Team Competitive Edge, coached by Jackson Rudolph and Reid, Cole, and Jake Presley, has added two overall grand championship-caliber competitors in Zeke Gomez of Florida and Wassim Dridi of Canada. Gomez won the NASKA grand championship at the U.S. Open last July and Dridi won a grand championship of his own at the AKA Warrior Cup in January. Both young talents come from schools that have a history of producing top sport karate competitors. Gomez trains out of Florida Sport Martial Arts Academy, which has produced the likes of Marc Canonizado, Haley Glass, and many other world champions. Dridi hails from Karate Sport Action in Quebec, the home of Diamond Nationals ring winners Eric and Esteban Tremblay.

The move comes just over a week after Competitive Edge saw four of their players make the jump to Team Paul Mitchell. This move was encouraged by the Competitive Edge coaching staff, as part of the mission statement of the team is to help sport karate competitors gain a platform and community that will propel them towards continued growth and success. These new players are the first step in building the next generation of champions to represent Competitive Edge, and they will be making their debut over the coming months at the Ocean State Grand Nationals and Battle of Atlanta.

