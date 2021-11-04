From The Archives Vol. 18, No. 9, $1.50
The 201st issue of Black Belt was dated September 1980. It was 76 pages long and featured Hawaiian-kenpo expert George Iverson on the cover.
"I have tremendous respect for those people who are traditionalists," George Iverson says. "I'm talking about the guy who's only going to teach traditional karate or traditional kung fu the way that he's always learned it and is going to pass it down that same way — if there were not people like that, then we wouldn't have these traditional styles."
Iverson continues: "Myself, I just happen to belong to a style that has that open-mindedness and an open philosophy, and I believe in it." His style? The hybrid art of kajukenbo, also known as Hawaiian kenpo."
The respected Victor de Thouars writes a letter to the editor to correct a few silat slip-ups in a previously published article on the Indonesian art.
Doshin So, the world's best-known master of Shorinji kenpo, dies in Japan at age 69.
Taekwondo icon Jhoon Rhee updates his Bionic Chop line of sparring pads.
Out with the old and in with the new. So long, nunchaku! The weapon of the month is now the throwing star. Prices range from 99 cents to $4.50.
On the subject of samurai swords, blade expert Tom Hughes writes, "Even the legendary Damascus and Toledo swords could in no way compare to the steel quality and workmanship which went into the creation of the samurai sword."
Frank Dux teams up with Dr. Marc D. Selner to write "Unlocking Power: Keys to Success."
The editor of Black Belt reports that the popularity of choy li fut kung fu is surging in San Francisco in large part because of the efforts of Doc Fai Wong.
It takes two years of diligent training for a student to be able to use his choy li fut skills to defend himself, Wong says.
In a story titled "Perceptual Training," John Earl Maberry discusses blindfold sparring. "[It] is an ancient exercise designed to increase one's hearing and tactile awareness and to speed up subsequent reaction time and reflexive movement."
A photo of George Dillman breaking a stack of ice blocks takes top honors in an Associated Press photo contest.
More than 1,200 kickers assemble in Arkansas for the single-day American Taekwondo Association Nationals.
On the subject of schools making money: "No martial artist, however genuine in his motivations, can pass on his art if he has no roof over his head. A balance must be struck between the ideals of making money and making martial artists. Those instructors who do not offer patience and understanding to new students do not survive long." So says the editor of Black Belt.
Among the winners at Ken Min's AAU Taekwondo National Championships and Goodwill Meet are Lynette Love, Dae Sung Lee and Tom Seabourne.
Precise and concise! A classified ad reads as follows: "Century Martial Art Supply provides trophies wholesale to tournament promoters. Contact Michael Dillard." Must have worked.
(Note: Back issues are not for sale.)