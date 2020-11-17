From the Archives

From the Archives

Vol. 18, No. 7, $1.50. The 199th issue of Black Belt was dated July 1980. It was 76 pages long and featured washin-ryu karate instructor Hidy Ochiai on the cover.

• Vestal, New York–based Hidy Ochiai, 40, competes in a challenge match against boxer and full-contact fighter Greg Bleir, 23. The karate master wins after a fifth-round TKO. "I do not think I did anything great, and I have no feeling of triumph — I don't see it that way," Ochiai says. "Anybody who calls himself master, they should have that kind of courage. I think you should be able to do it upon demand."

• Kung fu phenom Eric Lee weighs in on the secret of his success: "Your state of mind has everything to do with the total performance. I usually start preparing mentally a week before a meet. I sit down and meditate and go through all my movements — I make it a reality. I'm out there performing for thousands of people, and I own them."

• A company advertises a potentially appealing product: hand and foot pads just like the ones Chuck Norris wore in A Force of One.

• In a defense of Ed Parker's martial art, an instructor writes, "American kenpo is the only unified system of combat that embraces the total dimensions of time, space, position and movement relative to individual capacity and the combat situation." That's deep.

• When a Southern California teacher is assaulted, the workman's compensation board rules that she's entitled to no-cost karate lessons. Her dojo of choice? Ed Parker's school in West Los Angeles.

• The recently formed International Kuntaw Federation appoints its first officers.

• Stephen K. Hayes sounds off on the notion that ninjutsu is an assassin's art filled with esoteric teachings: "Today, it's not stressed much at all. In fact, we never have formal training in animal noises or turning into a rock. We might have night training — sort of a glorified hide-and-seek type of thing, and of course, if someone is doing something obviously wrong and they're getting spotted, the teachers explain it to them."

• Leo T. Gaje, founder of the Arnis America Organization, is named the commissioner of arnis for North and South America.• When asked if his school uses protective gear, Dan Inosanto says, "We have many kinds of sparring, but we usually require a mouthpiece, headgear, a cup and boxing gloves — and that's all."

• Because hapkido and aikido are written with the same Chinese characters, Bong Soo Han is asked how his art differs from the Japanese art. "There's a tremendous difference," he says. "When we redirect an opponent, it is the same principle as aikido. But when we counter, we counter strongly. If you just throw him to the ground, he'll just get up and come back again and really want to do it. … If you judge that someone is going to be a threat to your life, then you have to finish him off."

• The World Union of Karate-Do Organizations announces that the first World Games will take place in California. The event will include karate, taekwondo and aikido.

• "Judo is the foundation of martial arts, and I defy anyone to argue that point with me," says judoka Ed Maley, 48. "If a person starts out with judo, learns the moves, the throws and the conditioning — then goes into karate or kung fu — he'll be 100-percent better."
Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Police Shut Down Underground NY Fight Club

news
Rumble in the Bronx
After apparently responding to reports of a large gathering that violated Covid-19 restrictions Saturday night, law enforcement officials in New York discovered an underground fight club staging an event with 200 attendees, many of whom were unmasked and failing to follow social distancing guidelines. New York City deputy sheriffs shut down the illegal club, billed as "Rumble in the Bronx," and arrested 10 people responsible for organizing the event, including CEO Michael Roman.

Besides being in violation of New York's pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, staging an illegal combat event, and violating liquor laws, several loaded firearms were found at the location. Rumble in the Bronx has developed a notable presence on social media and staged fights in other cities besides New York. Their next event was supposed to take place December in Orlando.

Pro Point Finalizes 160-169 Pound Lineup for December 12th

sport karate
Jack Felton

The new point fighting promotion streamed on OSS TV has announced all eight fighters for their upcoming 160-169 tournament.

On December 12th, some of the top point fighters in sport karate will assemble at Pro Point headquarters to attempt to claim the second title awarded by the promotion. Superstar Bailey Murphy won the lightweight bracket by defeating formidable opponent Ryan George in the finals to become the first Pro Point champion, but now the stage is set for a new fighter to be crowned champion of a new weight class.

The first announcement for the 8-man tournament was none other than all-time great point fighter Jack Felton of Team All Stars. Felton was followed by Team Straight Up's Brandon Ballou, who was an alternate for the first event and has developed a reputation as one of the toughest fighters in the sport. Then another all-time fighter was added to the lineup with the announcement of Jason Bourelly of Team KTOC, the ageless wonder who is known for winning every major tournament in the sport. The bracket would only get deeper from there with the addition of Oscar Guzman, Luis Nunez, Team Dojo Elite-Power's Zain Pedraza, Jalen Lazenby, and Team Straight Up's Romani Alicea.

Check out round one of Bailey Murphy and Ryan George's clash from the first Pro Point event below to see this new style of sport karate fighting.

In other Pro Point news, they have announced a 170-179 pound weight class bracket to take place on January 30th. It is unknown which fighters are planned for that event at this time. Additionally, Pro Point has signed former successful point fighter Samuel Gagnon as their Director of Canada, who compliments their recent signing of Mike Conroy as Executive Director. For more news and updates about Pro Point and other exciting sport karate promotions, stay tuned to BlackBeltMag.com.

Crawford Defends Welter Boxing Crown

news
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford, regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best fighter in boxing, defended his WBO welterweight title Saturday night in Las Vegas stopping Kell Brook in the fourth round. Brook, a former IBF welterweight champion, started well in the first two rounds but in the fourth he came lunging in and Crawford caught him with a stiff right jab that sent the challenger stumbling to the ropes.

It didn't take long for Crawford, 33, to finish him with the referee stepping in to stop the fight at the 1:14 mark. It was Crawford's fourth title defense as he ran his record to 37-0 with 28 KOs.

