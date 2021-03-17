In the middle of Women's History Month, ONE Championship has announced that an upcoming event on Friday, May 28, will feature an all-women's match card entitled ONE: Empower.
The event will be broadcast live around the world and be headlined by a ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship battle.
"The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend the gold against #2-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Nicolini in the event's main event.
The card will air live and free on B/R Live on Friday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

ONE: Empower Card

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham

Meng Bo vs. Ritu Phogat

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna

Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson
NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)
The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.
Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.
ONE Championship: Alma Juniku vs Janet Todd Preview
ONE: Fists Of Fury III, a previously recorded event, will close out the "Fists Of Fury" event series from ONE Championship, and atop the card are two ONE Super Series bouts showcasing the top striking talent in the world.
In the co-main event, top atomweight Muay Thai contenders Alma Juniku and Janet Todd go head-to-head in a possible title eliminator as they eye a Muay Thai title shot later in 2021.
The young Aussie, Juniku, has displayed her aggressive style in her young ONE career. She continuously moves forward with an array of strikes to keep her opponents on their heels. She currently sits as the #4-ranked contender in the division.