From the Archives Vol. 18, No. 4, $1.50

The 196th issue of Black Belt was dated April 1980. It was 76 pages long and featured karate champion Mike Stone on the cover.

• "You ask any athlete," Mike Stone says. "He will tell you that it is 100-percent your mental attitude. I think people have to get back to knowing themselves."

• Stone then waxes historical: "To be honest, the phase I like the best in karate's history in this country was about 1968 to 1972. That period, to me, was the best for technique that we've ever had in the martial arts."

• A SoCal karate school conducts a phone survey and discovers that the average cost for martial arts instruction in California is nearly $40 a month — with some charging more than $100.

• One of the keys to winning, at least according to the Marine Corps judoka who won the U.S. Judo Association Championships, is flexibility. "I spent a lot of time in the sauna loosening up before the meet began," he said.

• Hidy Ochiai holds a karate clinic in Endicott, New York, and manages to attract 350 students.

• "Ki is the ability to make a clear decision which visualizes the end result of an action undiminished by other intentions." That's how Cassandra and Barry Cosme define the concept.

• American judoka meet in Las Vegas and decide to create the Judo National Governing Body, Hayward Nishioka tells Black Belt.

• "Since I have had an opportunity to work with children with emotional problems and learning disabilities, I have learned that judo, jujitsu and other martial sports are the best tool to teach youngsters a way of life," Rob C. Rawlings says.

• Dan Inosanto headlines this year's roster of instructors at the training camp put on in Colorado by the Aspen Academy.

• "Stretching and yoga exercises should never exceed the point of pain and subsequent soreness," Dr. John L. Stump writes. "There will usually be some discomfort, but any prolonged aftereffects should be carefully attended by the instructor, and if necessary, a doctor trained in sports injuries."

• Minoru Mochizuki is on a mission to move martial arts back to their roots. To that end, he studied aikijujitsu, judo, karate and kobudo before creating a system known as yoseikan budo. "[Morihei] Ueshiba's way of aikido is quite OK for Ueshiba, but in our case, we are common humans, and nobody will get his power by aping him," he says.

• Back issues of Black Belt, when available, are selling for $2 apiece.

• "Action is faster than reaction is a good example of a principle," says Loren Christensen. "When a person punches at you, he has already made the decision to do so. The first you know of this decision is when you see the fist speeding toward you. To react, your eyes must see the fist [and then] send a message to the brain, and the brain must send a message to your muscles to either block or evade. If you are standing within his striking range, you will get hit."
(Note: Back issues are not for sale.)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
back issues
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

https://www.madrills.com/products/jkd-for-black-belts-attack-strategies

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

UFC to Debut Fight Island with Three Championship Bouts

dmxg5wxfqgb4u.cloudfront.net

The UFC welterweight, featherweight, and bantamweight belts all set to be on the line in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White has been dedicated to promoting UFC fights despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most professional sports to go on lockdown. Mandatory testing of anyone involved in the events and empty stadiums have been necessary measures to keep the fights coming, but the UFC President has been most eager about "Fight Island". This near-mystical venue has been announced as an island in the United Arab Emirates and will host a star-studded card for UFC 251 on July 11.

Keep Reading Show less

Director Chad Stahelski on John Wick: Chapter 3

With John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum ($75 million budget; $314 million worldwide box office as of press time), director Chad Stahelski has finally done it! He's created a superbly made American movie, filled with innovative fight and camera choreography that matches the creativity of the man he accidentally learned from, Yuen Woo-ping. Yuen, you may recall, did the fight choreography for 1999's The Matrix and is still considered one of best directors of cinematic combat in history. Now, you're probably wondering what I mean by "accidentally."

For The Matrix, the Wachowski brothers wanted frenetic-paced, over-the-top, Hong Kong–style martial arts action, and they wanted to shoot it in a way that no one had shot martial arts action before. They needed two things: cutting-edge special effects and a Hong Kong fight director.

Keep Reading Show less
john wick

13 Reasons You Should Open a Dojo

You have the skills. You have the teaching experience. For some reason, though, you're debating whether you should make the next move. Here are 13 reasons you should take the plunge and open your own dojo.

1. School owners often say, "I stopped working the day I opened my own business." And they're right. You'll get to do what you love: teach martial arts. No matter how many hours per day you may spend at your new school, chances are you won't regard it as work.

Keep Reading Show less
dojo
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter