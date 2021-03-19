Black Belt Magazine Jiu-Jitsu (BBMJJ) Launches new Jiu-Jitsu multimedia platform
After years of almost solely competition-based interviews, articles, and media, BBMJJ offers a new, fresh take on how Jiu-Jitsu is seen and heard globally.
ORLANDO, March 18, 2021 -- BBMJJ, LLC., creators of exclusive Jiu-Jitsu content for everyone who practices Jiu-Jitsu, announced today its website and platform launch with the release of bbmjiujitsu.com. The new platform features exclusive interviews, stories, and other media from Icons of the art, such as Renzo Gracie, Fábio Gurgel, and Murilo Bustamante, as well as previously unknown Jiujiteiros from around the world. Delivering an experience like no other in sharing the "voice" of Jiu-Jitsu to everyone… what Jiu-Jitsu is truly about.
To date, the Magazine spans across the globe, searching every corner to deliver the most relevant, inspiring, and gripping Jiu-Jitsu content from diverse cultures and countries such as New Zealand, Brazil, England, Japan, Canada, and many more. The new platform is ultra-user friendly, available in all major languages, and at an undeniable price point. BBMJJ is one of the latest innovations to come from Black Belt Magazine (BBM) that will allow you, the viewer, to unleash your full potential both on and off the mats. BBMJJ's aim is to help people become the best version of themselves through Jiu-Jitsu and impact as many lives for the better, one story, one video at a time.
After years in the making, BBMJJ is finally rolled out and available internationally on all desktop and mobile devices.
- Exclusive stories, videos, and interviews from around the world, from sport Icons to everyday practitioners
- Free, monthly, and yearly plans available to fit every viewer
- Attractive post-launch sign-up offers such as first month FREE and over 15% off yearly plans
- Timeless content uploaded daily from diverse and exotic locations such as Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, England, Japan, and more
- All content is original, and never before seen till NOW
- Website is entirely customizable to your preferred language
- A Magazine with a soul that seeks to give the Jiu-Jitsu community a voice and positively impact the world through the Art
"It is with great happiness and much anticipation that we are seeing the release of BBMJJ to the Jiu-Jitsu world, a truly diverse, global, and Jiu-Jitsu first Magazine, said "Professor Ricardo Liborio, world champion and Jiu-Jitsu Icon. "When you want more, when you want something exceptional, and that relates to you in your journey through this art we have all come to love, this new media platform, this new vision, offers you that opportunity. The opportunity to read amazing stories and to watch exclusive Jiu-Jitsu videos that have meaning behind them and are built to positively impact people's lives."
This announcement comes on the heels of interviewing and signing some of the best the Jiu-Jitsu world has to offer and several other new projects in the works… stay tuned!
About BBMJJ, LLC.
Founded by Jiu-Jitsu icons and industry experts. BBMJJ is dedicated to building people up to be better human beings through the art of Jiu-Jitsu with the highest quality content, most relevant and impactful stories, and exceptional customer experience in one digital Jiu-Jitsu Magazine. Contact, Like, and Subscribe at: Facebook: @bbmjiujitsu Instagram: @bbmjiujitsu