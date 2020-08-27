Black Belt Magazine Introduces Sport Karate Athlete Profiles

Queens, NY martial arts instructor Hector Quinchi was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl who took lessons from him at Hugo's Tae Kwon Do Studio last year. Quinchi plead guilty in July to charges of rape and child endangerment after admitting to having repeated sexual contact with the girl.

Quinchi turned himself in to police last October after learning the girl had told her parents of the abuse. In addition to his prison sentence, he'll be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision and must register as a sex offender.