Black Belt Magazine Introduces Sport Karate Athlete Profiles

sport karate
Athlete Profiles will allow sport karate fans to learn about the athletes and choose their favorite competitors.

BlackBeltMag.com is proud to introduce the world's premier resource for learning about sport karate athletes. This catalog of competitors features the world's best point fighting, forms, and weapons athletes from several major leagues. The thirty-three individuals currently featured represent fifteen professional teams and five countries. This list will continue to evolve and will be updated to include additional athletes and their accomplishments. You can view the profiles here, or keep reading to learn more about the selection process.

For the initial set of profiles, only athletes who will be competing in the adult (18+) division for the 2021 competition season were considered for inclusion. However, prominent junior competitors will be featured in the future. There are also multiple prominent adult competitors who are yet to be included because they may have not submitted their information upon request or may already be selected for inclusion in the next update. If you are a competitor in a major sport karate league and wish to be included in the Black Belt Magazine Athlete Profiles, please contact me (Jackson Rudolph) directly at JRudolph@centurymartialarts.com. These profiles are a key step forward to increase the professionalism of the beautiful sport that is competitive martial arts, and Black Belt Magazine looks forward to providing more resources for sport karate athletes, coaches, promoters, families, and fans in the future.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

ONE Championship: Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Finals Preview

one championship
The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament will be coming to a close in Bangkok, Thailand, and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will know who exactly is his next challenger at ONE: A New Breed.

The finals are set to be Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai vs. Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

How did we get to this moment?

Caitlin Mosley Passes Away at 27

sport karate
Caitlin Bishop (formerly Caitlin Mosley, pictured on the right) was a prominent NASKA competitor and a member of KICK Team (Kicking in Christ Kingdom). On August 24th, her two-year battle with breast cancer came to an end after numerous rounds of chemotherapy. She is remembered as being an excellent role model and kind human being, in addition to being a great martial artist.

Mosley continued to live a successful life after her martial arts career by becoming a physician assistant in the cardiology department at Ascension Sacred Heart in Florida. Watch the video below, courtesy of Old Skool Karate, of Mosley performing a synchronized traditional forms routine with teammate Ryan Redfoot. Their unique performance was one of Mosley's most memorable routines, and her legacy will live on because of the young martial artists that she inspired during her career.

KICK Team Sync - 2007 Diamond Nationals www.youtube.com

Taekwondo Champ Sues U.S. Olympic Committee for Negligence

worldclassmartialarts.net

Cleveland.com is reporting that former national taekwondo champion Philip Ripepi filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Cleveland against the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for negligence over a training injury that he says ended his career.

Ripepi claimed the Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo failed to prevent or respond to a traumatic head injury he suffered during a 2018 training camp in England. The suit alleges that Ripepi was injured when a larger training partner kicked him in the back of the head during a non-contact drill and no one came to help him as he lay on the ground for several minutes. He was then pressured to continue working out later in the day.

