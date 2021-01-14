Special Bruce Lee Issue: FREE DOWNLOAD

Bruce Lee Black Belt Magazine

The August/September 2020 issue of Black Belt Magazine celebrated the 80th birthday of the legendary Bruce Lee. The issue is also a metaphorical time capsule, with an exclusive Shannon Lee interview and a piece about the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on self-defense.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE BRUCE LEE ISSUE NOW

How Bruce Lee Saved My Life

Bruce Lee Big Boss
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I was 16, taking 30 pills/day and in the hospital every three months, my doctor said I'd be dead in five years from cystic fibrosis (CF), a deadly disease that robbed me of my breath and ability to digest food. Moments away from death by suicide, I saw Bruce Lee's Big Boss (1971) and during his first fight when Lee venomously decked a thug with two lightening kicks, I howled like a banshee. In that moment, I went from being depressed and waiting to die, to wanting to live and learn what Lee was doing. I vowed that if I survived, I'd pay homage to Lee like no other.

UFC Eliminates Marijuana Punishments

Nate Diaz Weed
The UFC, along with their drug testing partner, the United States Anti-Doping Association, have announced that fighters who test positive for marijuana or other cannabinoid products will no longer be punished under their rules. Though fighters will still be prevented from competing under the influence of marijuana, those who test positive for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, through blood or urine screenings will not be considered in violation of anti-doping policies unless it can be shown the substance was taken for performance enhancement.

However, the UFC was quick to point out this only applies to their own regulations. State athletic commissions and other local sanctioning bodies are not effected by the decision and will continue to enforce their own drug policies and punishments for fighters who test positive while competing in their jurisdictions.

Black Belt Magazine Subscriptions

Blog: Welcome to Basically Just Judo!

Gary Goltz

My name is Gary Goltz. I've been doing judo since 1966 and lead a dojo in Claremont, California. You may have read some of the articles I wrote for Black Belt or saw me on Conan as a 'John Crease' type Sensei questioning the merit of Jack Black's Tiger Roll. I served as President of the US Judo Association and of Nanka (the SoCal Black Belt union) and created the Winter Nationals® America's top judo competition.

ONE Championship Launches Bruce Lee Apparel

Bruce Lee Apparel
Celebrating 80 years of Bruce Lee's impact and influence on martial arts, ONE Championship, in conjunction with Bruce Lee LLC, has launched a limited-edition collection of apparel celebrating the iconic figure.

The co-branded ONE Championship x Bruce Lee collection features t-shirts, sweatpants, bomber jackets, and more.

Lee, born November 27, 1940, began his martial arts journey under his father's tutelage. Over time, Lee developed his own brand of karate, Jeet Kune Do, that combined the various aspects of other martial arts.

