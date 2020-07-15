From the Archives Vol. 18, No. 6, $1.50

The 198th issue of Black Belt was dated June 1980. It was 76 pages long and featured Stephen K. Hayes on the cover.

• "To the ninja, deception is but one more weapon and is only a part of the greatest weapon of all — the mind." So says Stephen K. Hayes, ninjutsu master.

• "By presenting falsehood as truth, the ninja gets his adversary to think in one way, then approaches him from another," Hayes continues. "If we are in a close-in fighting situation, we may grab our assailant and pull him forward if our true intention is to knock him backward."

• In Sumatra, Indonesia, two silat practitioners, one 58 and the other 62, are attacked by a tiger. The men manage to kill the cat but later die from injuries sustained. Recall the Chinese proverb: "When two tigers fight, one will die, but the other will be crippled." Or die, as well.

• The editor of the mag separated the responses to the most recent reader survey into two categories: subjects most often requested and subjects most often attacked. Among the hapless victims are stories about kata, women, children and ki energy.

• Giving Bill "Superfoot" Wallace a run for his money as the frontman in ads from Century Martial Arts is karate champ John Longstreet.

• Shotokan practitioner James Field weighs in on sparring: "The right attitude, the right mind, is to concentrate on doing the correct technique — perfect technique, although reaching that is very difficult. … If you don't have the understanding of what a technique is all about, free sparring is hard to come by."

• A Marine who used to be a ballet dancer opines on the martial arts: "I've found that ballet can be just as physically demanding as karate — something most people don't realize. That illusion of ease and lightness in dancing is a direct result of incredible hard work, painful practice and a lot of sweat."

• Robert Trias holds a training op in Phoenix and attracts 66 karateka.

• "When you go to a traditional school, you adapt your body to their style. They're trying to preserve something that has been handed down for generations, so you have to adapt your body. And if your body can adapt to it, you become a killer. … But not everyone can. That's why, when I teach, I look at the student throw punches and kicks, and I try to make his own style. If he ends up looking like me, it's by coincidence." Those words come from self-defense guru Tony Blauer.

• The Summer Karate Martial Arts Tour leaves Los Angeles. The 25-day itinerary will include Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Tainan and Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, Japan; and Honolulu.

• An enlightened reader from South Carolina writes: "The martial arts should be viewed as a whole, with each style representing the individual pieces of a puzzle. Like leaves on a tree all joined to the same roots, so are the martial arts linked. How can martial artists claim their styles are so much better than another's when every one of the styles is essential to the arts as a whole?"
(Note: Back issues are not for sale.)


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
archive
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Petchdam Petchyindee

ONE Championship is set to return on July 31 in Bangkok, and now the full card has been finalized with four ONE Super Series bouts and two mixed martial arts affairs.

Previously announced was the top of the ticket with two title tilts and an epic trilogy bout of two high-profile signees making their organizational debut.

In the main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts his ONE Flyweight World Championship on the line against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. This will also be a trilogy bout for the headliners with the series even at 1-1.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Sifu Damien Chaurémootoo on Wing Chun Kung Fu

Sifu Damien Live Seminar
www.facebook.com

Wing Chun Kung Fu: Strategies and BOEC

The name of Louis Damien Chauremootoo is engraved on a commemorative plaque in the province of Henan, China. Erected on the occasion of the great return of Wing Chun to the Shaolin Temple. This sculpture also includes the names of Robert Downey Jr. and William Cheung, Grand Master of the traditional Wing Chun and direct disciple of the legendary Ip Man. It was under the tutelage of Grand Master William Cheung that Louis Damien Chauremootoo perfected his mastery of Wing Chun Kung-Fu and became an instructor.

Keep Reading Show less
wing chun kung fu

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 28

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 28
Jackson Rudolphs Podcast Episode 28

Join Black Belt Hall of Famer Jackson Rudolph as he discusses the history of the Team Paul Mitchell Karate team with co-founder Steve Babcock.

The Paul Mitchell Karate Team is one of the longest standing martial arts competition teams in existence. Their dedication to the sport since its founding in 1987 resulted in some of the best martial artist in the world being a part of their team over the years. With the backing of Paul Mitchell CEO Jean Paul DeJoria in conjunction with the teams co-founder Steve Babcock the team was created and has been an impactful presence for ongoing development of Sport Karate ever since.

Keep Reading Show less
Sport Karate
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter