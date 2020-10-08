A Short History of Black Belt Magazine

black belt magazine

The first issue of Black Belt was published in 1961 by a Japanese-American who, not surprisingly, practiced martial arts (primarily aikido, kendo, judo and jeet kune do). Based in Southern California, Mito Uyehara envisioned a national magazine that would help spread the Asian martial arts, the benefits of which he knew very well, to the American public.

Black Belt, first issue, 1961

The second issue didn't hit newsstands until almost a year after the first, but it was an obvious improvement with better coverage, more pages and a trim size that was twice as large.

Black Belt, second issue, January 1962

As the years passed, the magazine adopted a monthly publication schedule and then added color inside. Along the way, it broke new ground by featuring a woman on the cover for the first time in 1964.

Black Belt, first woman on the cover, November-December 1964

In 1968 Black Belt featured an African-American martial artist on the cover for the first time. His name is Thomas LaPuppet.

Black Belt, August 1968

The editors even put Bruce Lee on that coveted front page before he was a superstar. It was 1967, and his name was not deemed to be enough of a selling point to be placed next to his photo. Instead, the cover line read "Green Hornet's Kato: Does He Really Practice Kung Fu?"

Black Belt, October 1967

The year after Bruce Lee appeared on the cover, the editors unveiled the Black Belt Hall of Fame. In the ensuing decades, the company published books, made videos, hosted events and launched spin-off magazines — including Karate Illustrated, Martial Arts Training, FightSport and Self-Defense for Women.

Later, when the world went digital, Black Belt expanded onto the Web, started an e-newsletter, launched a series of online martial arts courses and built a strong following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Black Belt's 40th anniversary issue, July 2001

Fast-forward to the present: Black Belt is sporting an ultramodern redesign, a significant paper upgrade and unexpected growth under its new owner, Century Martial Arts.

Mito Uyehara surely would agree that the humble publication he created in 1961 has succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.

— Robert W. Young, editor, Black Belt

BRUCE LEE is a registered trademark of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. The Bruce Lee name, image, likeness and all related indicia are intellectual property of Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved. www.brucelee.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Keep Reading Show less

McGregor Claims to Accept Poirier Fight

mixed martial arts
sportshub.cbsistatic.com

The Notorious Conor McGregor tweets that he has accepted the UFC's offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but only if the bout happens in 2020.

Conor McGregor has taught us many times that we cannot always trust his Twitter account, but based on recent comments from Dustin Poirier and Dana White, this one may have some validity. The former featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, stated that he would be willing to take on the former interim lightweight champion on November 21st, December 12th, or December 19th. McGregor is also offering a $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation if Poirier accepts the match.

With both of these fighters having notable losses to the seemingly unstoppable Khabib Nurmagomedov, the outcome of this potential fight could have serious implications for a future mega-event. If Khabib defeats Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 254 and Georges St-Pierre decides not to come out of retirement, McGregor may position himself for a rematch with The Eagle with a win over The Diamond. Time will tell, but fight fans everywhere can agree that a McGregor-Poirier main event before the end of 2020 is something everyone wants to see.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Amir Khan Fighting for Dying Father

mixed martial arts
cdn.onefc.com

Amir Khan has been a staple in ONE Championship's lightweight division. While he has fallen on tough times as of late, the Singaporean intends to rebound and move into the lightweight title picture.

However, on Friday, October 9, he is competing for much more than a victory. He will be competing for his father.

Khan's father, Tajudeen, was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma of the brain. The patriarch of the family has decided against treatment and was given 3-6 months to live, making Friday's match one of the last times he will ever get to see his son compete.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo Legend Riner Loses

judo
boec.com

Ten-time world judo champion Teddy Riner lost to a fellow Frenchman for the first time in nearly thirteen years. Riner, 31, dropped the match against Joseph Terhec due to 3 penalties suffered in the quarterfinals of the French Team Championships, Saturday.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only judoka to ever win 10 world titles, Riner lost in February to Japan's Kokoro Kageura, his first defeat of any sort in almost a decade.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter