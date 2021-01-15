NEW: Black Belt Hall of Fame Member Profiles (1968-1990)

Black Belt Hall of Fame

The Legendary Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame has never before been documented in a single location. Now, you can learn about all the icons that have achieved one of the greatest honors in all of martial arts.

Black Belt Magazine is proud to announce the NEW Member Profiles feature for the Hall of Fame. At the time of this article, the online records account for every inductee from the inaugural year of 1968 all the way through 1990 (upwards of 200 martial artists). The page will be updated continuously and will include every inductee through 2020 in the near future. For now, you can enjoy images and facts about the legendary members for each induction they received before 1991. Take advantage of this never-before-seen opportunity to learn about many of the martial artists who contributed to the lifestyle, culture, and community that every martial artist experiences today.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BLACK BELT HALL OF FAME

How Bruce Lee Saved My Life

Bruce Lee Big Boss
ultimateactionmovies.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When I was 16, taking 30 pills/day and in the hospital every three months, my doctor said I'd be dead in five years from cystic fibrosis (CF), a deadly disease that robbed me of my breath and ability to digest food. Moments away from death by suicide, I saw Bruce Lee's Big Boss (1971) and during his first fight when Lee venomously decked a thug with two lightening kicks, I howled like a banshee. In that moment, I went from being depressed and waiting to die, to wanting to live and learn what Lee was doing. I vowed that if I survived, I'd pay homage to Lee like no other.

ONE Championship: Relive Capitan's Record KO

Capitan Knockout
cdn.onefc.com

Capitan Petchyindee Academy will go for gold on January 22 at ONE: Unbreakable against Alaverdi "Babyface Killer" Ramazanov. But how he earned his shot is something that is worth revisiting.

To punch his ticket to a chance at the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship, Capitan all Capitan did was break a ONE Championship record for fastest ONE Super Series knockout in his promotional debut.

UFC Eliminates Marijuana Punishments

Nate Diaz Weed
i.pinimg.com

The UFC, along with their drug testing partner, the United States Anti-Doping Association, have announced that fighters who test positive for marijuana or other cannabinoid products will no longer be punished under their rules. Though fighters will still be prevented from competing under the influence of marijuana, those who test positive for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, through blood or urine screenings will not be considered in violation of anti-doping policies unless it can be shown the substance was taken for performance enhancement.

However, the UFC was quick to point out this only applies to their own regulations. State athletic commissions and other local sanctioning bodies are not effected by the decision and will continue to enforce their own drug policies and punishments for fighters who test positive while competing in their jurisdictions.

Blog: Welcome to Basically Just Judo!

Gary Goltz
My name is Gary Goltz. I've been doing judo since 1966 and lead a dojo in Claremont, California. You may have read some of the articles I wrote for Black Belt or saw me on Conan as a 'John Crease' type Sensei questioning the merit of Jack Black's Tiger Roll. I served as President of the US Judo Association and of Nanka (the SoCal Black Belt union) and created the Winter Nationals® America's top judo competition.
