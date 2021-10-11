Marinho, Guedes Dominate at BJJ's No-Gi Worlds

Pedro Marinho and Rafaela Guedes gave standout performances both winning double gold medals in the men's and women's black belt divisions at this weekend's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation's No-Gi World Championships in Garland, Texas. Marinho captured the men's 91 kg category for his first ever black belt world title before going on to defeat 97+ kg winner Roberto Abreu by decision for the open weight championship.

Guedes, who has been on fire in the female ranks recently, continued to shine claiming the women's 76 kg division then beating 71 kg winner Elisabeth Clay to take the women's open weight title. Also notable was men's 55 kg champion Estevan Martinez who was the only black belt competitor to win every one of his matches by submission. This was the first no-gi world championship since 2019 and the first ever to allow heel hooks. No one took better advantage than Lucas Silva who won his first two matches in the men's 73 kg division by heel hook before losing to Gianni Grippo in the finals.

Petrosyan, Superbon Compete For Inaugural Featherweight Gold At ONE First Strike

Petrosyan Vs. Superbon, Grand Prix Confirmed For ONE: First Strike

At ONE: First Strike on Friday, October 15, ONE Championship's top two ranked featherweights will look each other in the eye and compete for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.
MMA Veteran Thornton Dies from Bare Knuckle Boxing Injuries

Justin Thornton, a 13-year veteran of mixed martial arts, has died of injuries suffered in a bare knuckle boxing match back in August as initially reported on Monday by mymmanews.com. Thornton, who was 6-18 in his MMA career, had been fighting in the BKFC 20 event in Biloxi, Miss. on August 20 when he was hit with a roundhouse punch by opponent Dillon Cleckler just 19 seconds into their fight and fell head first into the canvas.
Karate Combat Part 2

With the popularity of the UFC, do you think the audience for Karate Combat is similar, or are you trying to reach a whole new demographic?

There's definitely a lot of overlap in prospective fanbases, but I think Karate Combat actually has wider overall appeal. A lot of fight fans don't enjoy watching the grappling element of MMA, for example. I've also heard a surprising number of people talk about feeling put off by the way MMA is presented - the tone of it is very different from the traditional martial arts.

