LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Is BJJ the Most Important Martial Art for MMA?

brazilian jiu jitsu
BJJ
Shutterstock / Miljan Zivkovic
Early in the UFC’s history, it became clear that Brazilian jiu-jitsu was an extremely effective martial art in terms of applicability in a fight. Royce Gracie won the UFC 1, UFC 2 and UFC 4 — and showed the world that his knowledge of ground positions and submissions was enough to defeat bigger and stronger opponents.

As MMA has grown and developed, however, we’ve seen a shift to athletes who are more well-rounded. Nowadays, the top mixed martial artists train consistently in a variety of disciplines. We’ve seen many champions with wrestling and striking backgrounds, which has caused some fans to question whether BJJ is still an essential part of MMA training.

Let’s examine why jiu-jitsu is and always will be a critical component of mixed martial arts.

Jiu-Jitsu Builds Your Defensive Skills

One of the primary benefits of learning BJJ for mixed martial arts is it prepares you to defend against submissions. If you’ve trained in jiu-jitsu, you know the feeling of helplessness you had during those first few months. You walked into the gym, and people with even a small amount of experience could submit you easily.

Even if you’re world-class at every other martial arts discipline, not knowing jiu-jitsu would be a huge weakness in an MMA fight. At the very least, you must be competent in submission defense. This not only will help you fend off high-level submission attempts but also will give you more confidence to attack.

When you have confidence in your defensive skills, it’s much easier to take a risk and attack, knowing that if you end up in a submission or a bad position, you have the skills to get out.

Jiu-Jitsu Helps You Control Distance

Just as an elite boxer can manage distance in the standing position, so too can a jiu-jitsu athlete manage distance on the ground. Why is this important?

Imagine that you’re in the bottom position with no control of the distance between you and your opponent. You’ll be open to strikes that could end the fight, especially if you don’t have a way to create distance soon.

While this certainly applies for the bottom player, it’s equally important when you’re on top. Knowing how to break down an opponent’s frames and close distance is invaluable when you need to control your opponent and want to begin landing strikes from a position of power.

Jiu-Jitsu Allows You to Finish the Fight

We’ve all seen matches in which a fighter pulls victory straight out of the jaws of defeat. While these moments may seem like pure luck to the untrained eye, they’re most often the result of years of skill building.

Jiu-jitsu is arguably the best martial art in terms of finishing a fight. A well-timed and well-placed punch can often end the encounter. However, it’s not uncommon to see fighters with an unbelievable ability to absorb strikes. Sometimes a punch or kick that would knock out most combat athletes appears to barely cause an opponent to stumble. We see this especially at the higher levels of MMA.

With jiu-jitsu, however — and with chokes, in particular — it’s impossible to resist the technique if it’s applied correctly. No matter how tough or how strong a person is, a properly executed choke will put that person to sleep if there’s no tap. If you have a strong guillotine or rear-naked choke, you’ll be able to finish the fight at a moment’s notice, regardless of whether you were winning up to that point.

Having a great defense, knowing how to control distance and being able to finish fights are three big reasons jiu-jitsu is an essential skillset for mixed martial arts.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

Judo Blog: 2nd Annual Shoshinkan Kosen Judo Tournament in Vegas

judo
Kozen Judo
Gary Goltz

The 2nd Annual National Kosen Shoshinkan Tournament was held this weekend with the support of Gary Goltz and his crew of referees; OJ, John, Renato and Cheryl. Chris Sakoda also stopped by to lend his refereeing expertise. Raimundo Marquez IV was also in attendance supporting the memory of his father Raimundo Marquez III, to whom the tournament is dedicated.

Attendees competed well displaying both excellent tachi waza and the gritty ne waza for which kosen style judo is known. The tournament's success was due to the behind the scenes work of the members of the Shoshinkan Las Vegas, the referees, and all the courageous competitors. We will endeavor to persevere and continue to build Judo in Las Vegas and the nation.

Thank you all and see you next year in March for KST #3!

David O'Donnell, Director Shoshinkan Las Vegas & President Nevada Judo Association

Keep ReadingShow less

BKFC - Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

martial arts history
Bare Knuckle
Shutterstock / Sandra Matic

Instead of hearing “It’s time!” and “Fight!” — which we all know from having watched the UFC — you might want to get used to “Toe the line!” and “Knuckle up!”

Put up your dukes because history is repeating itself with another combat sport. Welcome to bare-knuckle fighting.

Keep ReadingShow less