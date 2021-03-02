A Woman’s Guide to Personal Safety
The following article is courtesy of Safety.com, please check out their site for more information.
In today's world, women can never be too careful about their safety and security. The best home security systems can help you stay safe inside your home, but it's important to stay proactive about your safety when you're outside.
"Safety and security are paramount during these turbulent times," says Carrie Pasquarello, a victim's advocate with vast overseas experience in the State Department. Pasquarello's company, Global Secure Resources Inc., helps others navigate personal safety. She explained that "Gender violence is in the news daily…[which is] something that we cannot look away from. Instead, it needs to be highlighted if we want to prevent similar criminal acts from happening in the future."
Being proactive is the key to staying in control of your safety, according to auto expert and The Car Coach®, Lauren Fix. "Plan ahead and think about your reactions to 'what if?' scenarios. What would you do if the car in front of you slammed on the brakes or if a threatening person approached your car while stopped at a traffic light?"
"To improve your safety today, start by strategizing your safety with the 3P's: Proactive, Prepared, and Protected"
– Carrie Pasquarello, Global Secure Resources, Inc.
Pasquarello had similar advice. "To improve your safety today, start by strategizing your safety with the 3P's: proactive, prepared, and protected. Each of these has a component connected to strategies, tools, and techniques. By utilizing these methods and developing a proactive approach, you can be one step ahead of the criminals and the chaos they bring. This method will reduce, mitigate, and prevent victimization and prepare women with needed resources if a violent event does occur."
Obviously, these problems aren't strictly "women's problems," and overall solutions require conversations and preventative measures from all genders. But in the meantime, here are a few practical tips to help you stay safe.
10 Personal Safety Tips
1. Be Aware of your Surroundings
It's happened to all of us before where we zone out and lose track of our surroundings, but that can make us a target. "The best place to start is with awareness," advises Pasquarello. "Identifying your personal safety gaps is critical when you are traveling solo around your neighborhood or the world."
"Much of the prevention is simply the awareness of the threat and thinking about what you would do if something happened," says Fix. "Fear shouldn't rule your life, but you should always be aware of your security and surroundings the same way you keep an eye on the road. As you walk to your car, be alert to suspicious persons sitting in cars. Pay attention to who and what is around you."
She shares some quick tips to use when you are on the go:
- As you approach your vehicle, look under, around, and inside your car
- If safe, open the door, enter quickly, and lock the doors
- Don't be a target by turning your back while loading packages into the car
- Make it your habit to always start your car and drive away immediately
- Teach your children to enter and exit the car quickly and practice
2. Make Eye Contact
If you find yourself confronted, "speak up," says Bennet. "Speak with confidence."
Eye contact correlates with confidence, and by asserting confidence, you project strength and are less likely to be seen as a potential victim.
3. Stay Hands-Free
Our phones are an enormous distraction, actually raising the risk of danger when we're caught in public unawares.
Gas stations and parking lots are two places where women can be especially vulnerable, according to Fix. "Take your earphones out when pumping gas, walking to and from your vehicle." Keeping your hands free and eyes active reduces the chances of you being seen as a target.
4. Trust your Instincts
Tracy Vega, co-founder of Simple Self Defense for Women put it simply: "If you think something isn't right, it probably isn't. Be aware of your surroundings."
By following that nagging feeling of danger, you have nothing to lose and yet everything to gain. Fix added, "If you feel threatened or alarmed, be cautious and stay alert."
5. Store Unattended Valuables
Your valuables can potentially make you a victim when left out in plain view, said Lauren Fix, the Car Coach. Instead, she says, "Keep computers, purses, wallets and other valuables on the floor of the car and out of sight".
"We all have a tendency to get into our cars after shopping, eating, working, etc., and just stay in the vehicle checking their cell phone. Fix explained, "If the predator is watching you, this is the perfect opportunity for [them] to get in on the passenger side, put a gun to your head, and tell you where to go." Instead, "As soon as you get into the car, lock the doors and leave."
6. Never Pull Over
A common tactic is for criminals to point out something wrong with your vehicle in an attempt to persuade you to pull over. As a solo driver alone on the road, it can be an incredibly scary thing to think that something could be wrong with your car, and despite your better judgment, fear could have you pulling over on the side of the road.
"Do not roll your window down for anyone except those you know and law enforcement officers. Always drive with your car doors locked and windows rolled up," warned Fix. "If you are bumped in traffic, drive to a busy well-lit area or a police station. Be suspicious of the accident, and beware of the Good Samaritan who offers to repair your car or a flat tire. It's OK to get help, just be alert."
7. Ditch the Solo Mentality
Experts widely agree that criminals are less likely to attack a woman who is in a group.
"Walk from offices or other buildings to vehicles in pairs or larger groups," Fix advised, "or find a security guard to assist you if available. Ask for a security escort if you are alone at a shopping center."
You may feel like it's an imposition, but these professionals are there to help, and it's always better to be safe than sorry.
8. Scan the Area
You're most vulnerable outside of your vehicle, so that's when you should be most on-guard.
Fix recommended several tips to keep you safe when going to and from your vehicle.
- Look around and under your car before getting in or out.
- Avoid isolated places where you are alone.
- Always park in well-lighted areas if you plan to arrive or leave after dark.
- Don't park in visually-obstructed areas near walls or heavy foliage. Watch out for people loitering in the area or handing out items.
- Use an attended garage, if you're driving alone.
- If someone tries to approach, change direction or run to a busy store.
Your keys can be both a deterrent or a tool, depending on how you use them. "Have your keys in your hand when you go to your car," advised Right Response Consulting's Marsh. "You don't want to be digging through your purse."
9. Change it Up
"Change your routine from time to time," urged Bennett.
It's well-known that criminals and vandals like to scope out a target before attacking, so one way to deter their efforts is to regularly change your routine. This isn't just where you park at work but also the route that you take to and from home, where you grab your morning coffee, and where you dine for lunch.
10. Keep Emergency Items Handy
If you find yourself in an emergency, it's important to have the right kind of clothes, shoes and other items to help you escape.
"Dress in comfortable clothes and always have an extra pair of comfortable shoes with you," suggested Bennett. "If you drive, always try to have more than half a tank of gas. Keep an external charger with you and check it from time to time."
He also provided a helpful checklist of emergency items to keep in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
- Small shovel
- Flashlight
- Jumper cables
- Flares
- Tow rope
- Extra headlight bulbs
- Blanket
- Hand warmers
- Batteries
For more potentially life-saving personal defense information, including discussions about what to do when attacked and some of the best safety apps for women, please CLICK HERE to visit Safety.com and take advantage of their amazing resources.