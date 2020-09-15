7 Samurai Films Every Martial Artist Should Watch

martial arts movies
wallup.net

Yes, the title is a pun.

I like movies; I like samurai; I made a Facebook poll to see which samurai movies my fellow martial artists would recommend! If you're looking for something good to watch, why not check out one of these films?

7. Zatoichi (2003)

I'll be honest – on the Facebook poll, I wasn't sure if people meant the 2003 version of this movie or one of the 26 Zatoichi movies that were made between 1962 and 1989. I'm playing the odds and guessing you all meant the most recent one; whether or not you did, I want to reiterate that there is a 26-movie series dedicated to the story/character, so you know it's good.

Zatoichi is a blind master swordsman (and masseur, in the old films) who uses his skills to protect the people of a small town from a gang that's been terrorizing them. Small towns get terrorized a lot in samurai movies.Length: 116 minutes

Rating: R

Year: 2003

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 88%

6. The Sword of Doom

In sharp contrast to the noble Zatoichi, the main character of Sword of Doom, Ryunosuke Tsukue, is a merciless, borderline-sociopathic ronin. The story is one of the inevitable consequences of our actions, set to the backdrop of feudal Japan.

Also, Toshiro Mifune is in this movie! He plays a master swordsman named Shimada Toranosuke ( because Shimada is a great name for samurai).

Length: 120 minutes

Rating: N/A

Year: 1966

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%

5. 13 Assassins

Again, I assumed the modern version of this film was intended (the 2010 version is based on a 1963 film of the same name). The plot is similar: a group of 13 samurai-turned-assassins seek to kill a violent, dishonorable feudal warlord. (Guess what the first name of the honorable samurai leader is? Guess! Guess! It's Shimada.)Length: 126 minutes

Rating: R

Year: 2011

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 88%

4. Twilight Samurai

Unlike many of the other films on this list, Twilight Samurai is a historical drama more than an action film (don't worry; there are still fight scenes). No one ever said samurai had easy lives, but movies tend to focus on their conflicts with armed opponents, evil clan lords, and roving hoards of bandits. Twilight Samurai shares the tale of low-ranked samurai Seibei, whose primary struggle is raising two daughters as a single father, while also caring for his ailing mother.

Side note: I watched this movie for a Japanese Film class back in college; it made me cry.Length: 129 minutes

Rating:

Year: 2002

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 94%

3. Yojimbo

Starring Toshiro Mifune (let's be honest, any list of top samurai movies is going to mention at least four with Mifune), and directed by Akira Kurosawa (same), Yojimbo is set in feudal Japan (…there's a theme going on here)(I'm not complaining; I love jidaigeki).

Mifune's character is a ronin (masterless samurai), wandering through the desolation left by the ending of the feudal era of Japan. Like many formerly proud samurai, Mifune is forced to choose from less-than-desirable employment options. It's a great film, with Mifune delivering a brilliant performance as always.

Length: 110 minutes

Rating: N/A

Year: 1961

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 96%

2. The Last Samurai

Despite being the only American-made film on this list, The Last Samurai invokes many of the same themes as the other samurai films: honor, placed and misplaced loyalty, and the turbulence caused by changing times.

The movie stars Tom Cruise as a disillusioned American veteran, left jaded by the atrocities he was called to carry out over the course of his service. He takes what is essentially a mercenary job in Japan, training the modern Imperial Army against the samurai-led resistance.Length: 154 minutes

Rating: R

Year: 2003

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 83%

1. Seven Samurai

Let's be honest, we all knew this one was coming. Seven Samurai is a cinematic masterpiece – not just among samurai, or jidaigeki or chanbara films, but along all films, and I am willing to fight on this. Not that I need to – it was overwhelmingly the most popular on our poll, and boasts the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score to be found on this list. If you've already seen it, this is your friendly reminder that you're probably due to watch it again. If you haven't seen it, what are you waiting for??? Go watch Seven Samurai now!!!

Seven Samurai has:

⇒Toshiro Mifune as a main character (as well as an altogether stunning cast)

⇒Akira Kurosawa as director

⇒A leader samurai named Shimada

In short, it's basically perfect.

To survive marauding bandits, a peasant village hires samurai to defend them.

That's it; that's all I'm going to tell you. It's amazing. Go watch it.Length: 207 minutes

Rating: N/A

Year: 1954

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 97%

Bonus: Sanjuro.

The sequel to Yojimbo! I felt bad mentioning one without the other (although more people did mention Yojimbo on the poll). If you liked Yojimbo, trust me, you'll like Sanjuro too.

Length: 96 minutes

Rating: N/A

Year: 1962

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 96%

How many of these have you seen? What movies are missing? Let us know in the comments!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Century Product Review: Student Sparring Gear

gear review
www.century-europe.eu

Protective gear has certainly come a long since we humans first realized, "Huh, I'd better try to not break every bone in my body." Today, you can find gear of all kinds for all sports, but the best gear for martial arts comes from Century Martial Arts, the world's leading uniform and equipment manufacturer. Add 40+ years of experience, research, development and testing and you have an end product – actually, products – you can have confidence purchasing. The Student Sparring Headgear, Gloves and Boots are among them.

Keep Reading Show less

Succeeding in 2020 at the Virtual Summit

martial arts supershow

If one thing in 2020 has been consistent, it's that the year has required us to change.

It's changed how we do business. It's changed how we interact with people. On a more profound level, it's changed society.

When the 2019 SuperShow came to a close, all of us – everyone at Century Martial Arts, Black Belt Magazine, and the Martial Arts Industry Association, that is – left feeling so excited and inspired for the next show. The 2020 event was going to be awesome. We were already late in the planning stages when COVID-19 shook up our lives, like the violent hands of a toddler on a delicate Etch-a-sketch drawing, and then that had to change too.

Instead of being held live in Las Vegas, the 2020 SuperShow took to computer screens to become the 2020 Virtual Summit. You can't top the luxury of Vegas, but the virtual format of the show had its own advantages that made it equally life-changing! Thanks to our incredible speakers and sponsors like PerfectMind, MyStudio, and SISU, we were able to quickly change (that word again) some of the seminars to new, updated topics that better reflected the emerging needs of martial arts school owners.

Digital curriculum planning, Zoom lessons, and how to work within lockdowns were all topics covered at the 2020 Virtual Summit. Some particular highlights include:

  • Keynote speech by retired Navy SEAL officer and author Jocko Willink
  • "Racism and Diversity in Martial Arts," an insightful panel discussion with Oakland PD officer and black belt Damon Gilbert, martial arts school owners/head instructors Akil Acevedo and Tommy Todd, and MAIA Executive Director Frank Silverman
  • A seminar from Melody Johnson on how school owners can help their youngest students through the emotional impacts of the COVID pandemic
  • Century Direct and MyStudio developer Tu Le alongside Kid Kicks CEO and head instructor John Bussard with a timely how-to on drop shipping (a lifesaver for school owners who need retail profit, but also have to have a zero-contact option)
  • JKD Athletic Association founder Sifu Harinder Singh's aptly named "Unshakeable Confidence: How to Thrive in Chaos" seminar
  • A live workout from martial arts film icon Cynthia Rothrock
  • A BJJ training session with 4th degree black belt and world champion André Galvão
  • Tons of actionable content from MAIA consultants including Cris Rodriguez, Adam Parman, Jason Flame, Shane Tassoul and Mike Metzger
  • And even a comedy break from Master Ken!

All attendees had the option of purchasing an extra pass which enabled them to ask live, real-time questions during post-seminar Q&A sessions, so the content goes beyond what's even here!

If you weren't able to attend the Virtual Summit, you're still not too late. The information within is too valuable to be missed, so we're keeping it available for as long as possible. Right now, you can purchase recordings of all the Virtual Summit seminars for only $147. You can stream over 30 hours on demand, share them with your team, and replay them as often as you need, whenever you want. And although a lot has changed, the high quality and value of the information you'll get from any SuperShow event, virtual or not, never will!

We'll see you next year in Vegas. Until then, stay safe, and happy training!

Shop now: https://www.masupershow.com/

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

McGregor Questioned by Police

news
www.silive.com

Another incident in a long line of legal problems, it's being reported former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was taken into custody and questioned by police in Corsica, France over allegations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

A spokesperson for McGregor said no charges have been filed against him and denies any wrongdoing on the fighter's part.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter