7 Samurai Films Every Martial Artist Should Watch

A video (below) that went viral after being posted on the McDojoLife Instagram account is drawing the ire of the martial arts community. The video, which shows a man identified as a kung fu/wushu instructor pummeling small children in sparring sessions, brought outrage from professional fighters like former UFC champions Michael Bisping and Chris Weidman.

McDojoLife reported that the Egyptian Wushu Kung-Fu Federation will not take any action against the instructor but will seek to help him become a certified coach.