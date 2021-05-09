How Do You Make Combat Beautiful?

entertainment
Mifune
splicetoday.imgix.net

The Art of the Sword and the Silver Screen

There can hardly be a more iconic action scene in an action film, but especially in a Samurai action film, than Tatsuya Nakadai in Sword of Doom (1966) as he walks purposefully along a misty path, eyes forward, as if in a trance, a death-stare, and methodically slices and cuts all the opponents in his way (scene below).


Samurai action films are a genre that brought actors like the aforementioned Nakadai and Toshiro Mifune to prominence in America, but the artistry of the flashing steel is actually an art in and of itself. The art of Tate (Tah-tay) is the well from which most of those amazing sword battles were drawn.

What is Tate?

Tate is not just another martial art, but rather a martial art with a specific purpose. Literally translated, Tate means choreographed sword battle. Although the techniques can be used for fighting, Tate is meant to be theatrical, and so it is intended to adorn the stage and screen.

Enter Tate swordmaster, and actor Yoshi Amao. Amao is an expert practitioner of Tate and explained the difference between the cutting techniques of traditional arts like Kendo and Iaido and the art of Tate. Amao tells, "We needed to add something different. It's not a realistic way to fight, but it can look gorgeous, amazing, dramatic, or funny." While fighting stresses the economy of motion and effectiveness of technique, choreographed combat seeks to embellish with elaborate and beautiful flourishes.

The Swordmaster

Yoshi Amao wanted to be an actor. And so he left Japan for New York in 1990. It wasn't until years later, at an audition for a film, that his planned course would take a detour into the martial arts. Teaching the choreography for his audition was legendary actor Mako Iwamatsu "He showed me some movement with the sword, and then he handed the sword to me and said, "OK? You do the same thing." I tried to do the movement like him, but I couldn't do it. I was so disappointed. I felt like it was something I really wanted to learn. It's very beautiful, and as a Japanese actor, I felt I should learn to do this. That was my inspiration."

As destiny sometimes provides, an actor friend, with knowledge of Tate came to New York. Amao asked if he would teach him privately. Eventually, a class on Samurai sword was established drawing actors, stunt people, and sword enthusiasts alike. At first, Amao assisted, but eventually, he began teaching the class with his teacher's blessing. Wanting to learn more, Amao went to Japan to study, and after a couple of teachers ended up as the disciple of Master swordsmen Waki Tahei Sensei.

Film Legends

As spectators and filmgoers, many of us have likely seen Tate and never realized it. There are some classics of the genre, specifically the aforementioned, Sword of Doom and also Kurosawa's Yojimbo (1961), with Yojimbo being quite possibly the most borrowed from (note: not ripped-off) film ever made. The entire film was remade twice, first as A Fist Full of Dollars (1964) and then in the 90s as Last Man Standing (1996). The cantina scene in Star Wars (1977) where Obi-Wan cuts off the gangster alien's arm is lifted directly from this film, as is the ending of The Warriors (1979) where Swan throws the knife into Luther's gun-wielding arm. Clearly, Tate is not so unusual or theatrical as to make it inaccessible, but rather it adds the warrior spirit to conflict in a visceral way that the viewer understands intuitively.

Sword epics are hard to come by these days, but hopefully they will return and the art of Tate will live on in film and on stage bringing new practitioners and new masters.

To find out more about Yoshi Amao's Tate classes and more, click here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Vera and Bhullar's Road to Dangal

mixed martial arts
Vera Bhullar
Daily Guardian

Brandon "The Truth" Vera has run roughshod over the ONE Championship heavyweight division since his arrival. With knockouts in each of his performances in the division, Vera has taken the mantle and led the charge as the ONE Heavyweight World Champion.

On Saturday, May 15, at ONE: Dangal, a new challenger arises in "Singh" Arjan Bhullar.

Bhullar made a statement in his ONE debut against Mauro Cerilli, and now he'll get an opportunity at the gold in the main event of ONE's latest entry of their exciting 2021 campaign.

The American Kickboxing Academy athlete is a talented grappler. He is a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist and has enjoyed success since transitioning into mixed martial arts. However, a World Championship has eluded him thus far, and it keeps pushing him each day in the gym.

But Vera will not go quietly.

Keep Reading Show less

Harrison Dominates, Werdum Loses Weird One at PFL

mixed martial arts
Kayla Harrison 2021
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Thursday night's Professional Fighters League show from Atlantic City was a mixed bag of results as Olympic champion and defending PFL titleholder Kayla Harrison made quick work of her opponent while former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum suffered a controversial loss in his PFL debut. The two-time judo gold medalist did what she does in her women's lightweight bout getting a quick takedown against Mariana Morais, moving into mount and unleashing punches until the referee stopped the fight a minute and a half in.

Werdum looked on a similar trajectory against heavyweight foe Renan Ferreira gaining the early takedown and slowly advancing position. But as he attempted to pass from half-guard into mount, Ferreira reversed him, though Werdum was able to slip into a triangle choke from the bottom appearing to make Ferreira tap. Referee Keith Peterson failed to see it, however.

Keep Reading Show less