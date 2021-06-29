The BEST ONE Championship Fights of 2021 So Far

ONE Championship has delivered some remarkable martial arts action in the first half of the year.

We have seen new faces arrive on the scene, jaw-dropping submissions, insane knockouts, memorable upsets, and so much more. As the second half of the year nears, it is a great time to reflect on what has already transpired.

One of the most notable happenings for ONE in 2021 has been the ONE on TNT event series in April. The series got kickstarted by Adriano Moraes' stunning upset knockout over Demetrious Johnson to retain the ONE Flyweight World Championship.

The very next event saw Christian Lee retain his ONE Lightweight World Title with a lightning-quick knockout over Timofey Nastyukhin.

While those two champions got to keep their gold, there was also a new king crown in the first half of the year. Canadian-Indian star Arjan Bhullar finally got his shot against Brandon Vera and made the most of it with a second-round finish to become the second-ever ONE Heavyweight World Champion.

And those were just a few of the World Championship matches that have led the way. There have been more titles on the line and more stunning back-and-forth battles between contenders trying to work their way up to the top.

And we should not forget the dazzling display from ONE Super Series athletes either. Rodtang Jitmuangnon has helped lead that charge and introduced himself to a primetime American audience with a three-round thriller against Australian Daniel Williams.

If you missed any of the action, don't fret. Courtesy of ONE, enjoy this compilation of highlights detailing the amazing action from athletes who stepped onto the global stage in the first six months of 2021.

ONE's Most UNFORGETTABLE Fights Of 2021 So Far!

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Self Defense Training for Airline Flight Crews to Resume

The Transportation Security Administration has announced they will be resuming self defense training for airline flight attendants and pilots in the face of surging violence taking place on planes. Since the beginning of the year, according to The Federal Aviation Administration, there have been more than 3000 reports of unruly passengers on flights.

Self defense training for flight crews had been instituted after lobbying by flight attendant unions in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist hijackings. The four hour Crew Member Self-Defense course, taught by Federal Air Marshals, was halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however. The course is now set to resume in early July. But while Congress had originally mandated the training, as airlines balked at the cost the program became a voluntary one and only a small percentage of flight attendants are reported to participate.

Fire Kills 18 at Martial Arts School in China

Eighteen people were killed as a fire tore through a martial arts training center early Friday morning in Henan Province, China. Sixteen others were injured and taken to a local hospital, four of them listed in serious condition. Though the name of the academy was originally withheld, it was subsequently identified as the Zhenxing Martial Arts Center in Shangqiu City. A report, originally posted by the Beijing Youth Daily, said the center served as a boarding school for students age 7-16 but has since been removed from their website.

The fire was extinguished and the person in charge of the academy was taken into custody by the authorities, though the cause of the blaze remains unclear. Such fires are not uncommon in China where safety regulations are often lacking or not enforced with construction sometimes viewed as sub-standard.

