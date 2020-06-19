The Best of ONE Championship's Karate Athletes!

ONE Championship and its embrace the culture and ethos of martial arts. Perhaps none more so than the numerous karate athletes on its roster from Colbey & Sage Northcutt to former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash.

In this special presentation of the best of ONE's karate athletes, enjoy five top-notch performances.

The first bout featured is a ONE Middleweight World Championship thriller between Bigdash and Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang. This five-round battle was tightly contested and was the first encounter between these two men who are nearing a trilogy for the gold later in 2020.

Enjoy the stunning knockout showcase from Koyomi Matsushima against former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat Gafurov from September of 2018.

Also featured is American Colbey Northcutt's promotional debut in Singapore last November against Putri Padmi. Northcutt was able to highlight her karate striking with a long reach advantage in her dominant three-round performance.

The Best Of ONE Championship's Karate Athletes www.youtube.com

See how these karate specialists have been able to transfer their skills into the world of mixed martial arts and kickboxing. The talented strikers have found success in the sport and use their striking knowledge to make runs toward World Championships within their divisions.

Watch some of the best bouts from ONE's top karate athletes.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
one championship
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Queen of All Moves

https://www.madrills.com/products/jkd-for-black-belts-attack-strategies

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
Keep Reading Show less
jeet kune do

Moni Aizik Teaches "The Wiz" Weapon Disarm

i.ytimg.com

Moni Aizik began training in judo, boxing and jujutsu at age 8, and won national titles in judo seven times. As an adult, he helped train the Israeli Army, improving their hand-to-hand combat systems.

In the 1980s, Aizik moved from his home country, Israel, to Canada, where he began teaching Krav Maga. In 2004, he released Commando Krav Maga. This program is designed to allow civilians of all walks of life to defend themselves from threats.

Keep Reading Show less
weapon defense

Great Hero From China Aka Martial Arts Master - Wong Fei Hung

i.ytimg.com

What Robin Hood is to Great Britain, Wong Fei-hung is to China: a folk hero with a reputation of standing up for the poor and downtrodden. However, while Robin Hood is a fictional character, Wong (the family name is first) is a real person. He was born in what is now Guangdong Province in China, and lived from 1847 to 1924. Wong was an exceptionally skilled martial artist. As a child, he learned Hung-Gar from his father, and later went on to train with several other masters and open his own school.

Keep Reading Show less
martial arts movies

Sport Karate's Major Teams

The most prominent teams in today's Sport Karate scene.

This is the first online resource that details the major teams in Sport Karate so that fans can determine which team is their favorite and aspiring competitors can decide which team they dream of representing. This is not a comprehensive list as there are over 100 teams that compete at various levels across many different circuits. This list identifies most of the major teams that actively compete in premier Sport Karate leagues such as NASKA, WAKO, and ISKA. The list will be updated as new teams rise to prominence or new information is obtained about existing teams and their rosters. The teams included are listed in no particular order. For more information, please visit the respective websites and social media channels for each of these teams.

Keep Reading Show less
sport karate
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter