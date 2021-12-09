LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Great Fight Scenes (That Don't Star Bruce Lee, Donnie Yen, or Jackie Chan)

entertainment
Baseball furies
i.pinimg.com / The Warriors
Martial art films are often vehicles for incredibly elaborate fight scenes. Whether used to showcase unique character development, or just to exhibit kickass combat skills, fight scenes should always entertain. Great fight scenes are not limited to martial art films though. In fact, none of the films on this list would be considered a “martial art movie.” Does it matter? Not if you’re looking for some action. Check out these movies with great fight scenes, and you won’t be sorry.

The Warriors 

The surreal world of The Warriors (1979) is a visually distinct action film that, if nothing else, contributed the phrase “Can you dig it!” to the culture. While devoid of the usual martial art weapons, like throwing stars or Sai swords, instead, our heroes make great use of their environment. The brutal fight in the subway bathroom with “The Punks,” shows the utilization of everything available, including sinks, mirrors, stalls, and even the tiled walls.

Even people that haven’t seen The Warriors, are likely familiar with the bizarrely painted faces of the iconic Baseball Furies. The epic, baseball bat-battle royal in the park, is full of great choreography and a highlight of the film’s action. The overall takeaway, in terms of the style of fighting, is: don’t get fancy and use what you have.

They Live

The underrated 1980’s science-fiction film They Live (1988) by maverick director John Carpenter, about aliens using subliminal messaging to rule the world, provides a classic fight scene and a classic line from Roddy Piper, “I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass…and I’m all out of bubble gum.” Though They Live relies heavily on gun violence, it has one of the most poetically-realistic fight scenes in any movie.

The fight between actors Roddy Piper and Keith David is a study in realism that shuns flashy technique. Just about every “dirty fighting” technique is demonstrated, including, biting, eye-gouging, and groin shots that can be felt through the screen. With moments of sarcastic humor sprinkled throughout, the fight has a flow and pace that seems very natural and helps it sustain its incredible length of almost five minutes.

Hard Times

Charles Bronson is the new “hitter” in town and he makes an indelible impression on the underground bare-knuckle fighting world of depression-era New Orleans in Walter Hill’s (director of The Warriors) Hard Times (1975). The film’s tone is similar to the hard-punching pulp boxing stories of Robert E. Howard. Not much for catchphrases, the laconic Bronson, speaks with his fists, and the witty dialogue is left to his handler James Coburn.

While there are plenty of great fight scenes throughout the film, the steel-cage match between Bronson and Robert Tessier is a highlight. No fancy kicking or flamboyant exchanges, just punches, and a seemingly endless variety of them. As with many of the films of the 1970s, realism was often more desired than fantasy. For a stripped-down fight movie, Hard Timesis hard to beat.

All of these films are easy to find and worth watching. Seek them out…if you are looking for some action.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Want to Know Bruce Lee’s Favorite Cardiovascular Exercise?

bruce lee fitness
Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.net / Enter the Dragon/ Warner Bros.
Bruce Lee really did have the Midas touch when it came to training. Most people think Bruce was advanced and complicated, but he was the master of simplicity. He was not worried about doing the jump-up flip spin-around back kick. Not sure if there is one. But by the time you land, Bruce would just throw a simple kick or punch to knock you down as you landed to the ground. However, that is the point. Simplicity is often overlooked because of the coolness and the latest and greatest workout when simplicity produces the most significant effect. Super complicated does not mean superior. This is actually reverse in fact. We see super complex exercises that don’t need to be. Truthfully, if an exercise or method is not straightforward in its approach, then it probably is not good.
Keep Reading Show less

ONE Adds Three Bout Lead Card To ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Winter Warriors II
staticg.sportskeeda.com / Photo: ONE Championship
ONE Championship unwrapped a gift under the Christmas tree for martial arts fans by announcing surprise additions to the ONE: Winter Warrior II card on Friday, December 17.
Keep Reading Show less

Welterweight Contenders Clash At ONE Winter Warriors II

one championship
Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam
cdn.onefc.com ONE Championship
ONE Championship welterweight contenders will slug it out when former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam meets the undefeated Murad Ramazanov at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event, on Friday, December 17.
Keep Reading Show less