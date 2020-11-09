Best CBD For Your Training Lifestyle as a Martial Artist
Every martial artist deals with pain from muscle soreness, to bumps and bruises, and sometimes injuries. Cannabidiol (CBD) products are becoming increasingly popular to alleviate these problems.
The CBD health craze has erupted over the past decade and there is no industry that needs these products more than martial arts. Not only can CBD relieve pain and improve the healing process, but many uses of CBD are rooted in traditional medicine practices that are consistent with themes in the martial arts like chi energy. The Black Belt Team worked together to make a list of some of our favorite CBD products. Keep reading to find out what made the list in alphabetical order.
Floyd’s of Leadville’s Full Spectrum CBD Gems
Take down pain and climb back in the ring with Floyd's of Leadville's Full Spectrum CBD Gems. Available in delicious Cotton Candy and Cola flavors, these convenient chewable gummies are the latest and tastiest way to treat yourself to a daily dose of CBD. Each batch of Full Spectrum Gems contain a wide array of cannabinoids and whole plant compounds and is third party laboratory tested and verified for purity and potency so you can Relax and Recover with confidence. Floyd's 25mg Full Spectrum Gems are perfect for the gym bag and complement your strength training regimen.
HitBalm CBD
HitBalm CBD is 100% Plant based. Hit medicine (Dit da jow) has been used by martial artists for centuries to aid the healing of the injuries suffered in training. Each herb has a deep history in traditional medicine and helps balance your Qi (energy flow). This potent entourage of medicinal herbs has been mixed with Colorado full spectrum hemp extract rich in CBD. Qi or Chi in traditional medicine and philosophy is the vital life force that flows through the body and is regulated by stimulus, such as Hit medicine and acupuncture. Hit! Products relieve pain, reduce inflammation to help you recover fast. Use code BLACKBELT30 for 30% off entire order.
Marty’s Cobra Kove Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream
The Official Marty's Cobra Kove Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream is 2oz/400mg of Whole Plant Extracted Hemp Cream, Formulated by IGSR.
INGREDIENTS: A pharmaceutical base, whole-plant CO2-extracted hemp, essential eucalyptus & lavender oil.
All product is naturally grown, clinically-tested and compounded in a pharmaceutical laboratory to maintain the highest standard and integrity of products.
Marty's Cobra Kove is muscle and Pain Therapy Cream containing materials derived solely from cannabis with a delta-9 THC concentration of not more that 0.3% on a dry weight basis. These are not products which will produce a "high".
Amino acids and whole-plant extracted hemp oil blends for positive mental health developed with assistance by Ami Grace Quinn, LCSW.
Pachamama CBD pain cream
Pachamama CBD Pain Cream is 850mg of THC-Free broad spectrum CBD paired with menthol for a cooling effect and capsaicin to help open up pores, allowing for maximum absorption and relief when you need it most. The combination of menthol, frankincense oil, copaiba balsam oil, capsaicin, arnica, eucalyptus leaf essential oil & CBD promote better circulation, soothed muscles & cooling + warming comfort.