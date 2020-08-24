Benny Chan 1961-2020

Benny Chan Muk-Sing, the director of numerous action and martial arts movies including Shaolin and Call of Heroes, passed away in Hong Kong Sunday from nasopharyngeal cancer at the age of 58.

Chan had been working on the film Raging Fire, starring Donnie Yen, at the time of his death. He was best known for collaborating with kung fu film star Jackie Chan (no relation) on several projects including New Police Story, for which he garnered a best director nomination from the Hong Kong Film Awards.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

What is Tricking?

A blend of acrobatic elements from styles like wushu, taekwondo, and capoeira with gymnastic tumbling.

"Tricking" is short for "martial arts tricking," the unique movement discipline which blends kicks derived from martial arts with gymnastic or abstract acrobatic techniques. Far from practical in a self-defense setting, tricking more-so embodies the fantasy of the movie or video game "ninja," who has mastered the martial arts and the body so fully that flips & spins have become simple- sort of an obtainable super power. In short if the reality of applied martial arts techniques is that they don't always "look cool" (but they work), then tricking is supposed to look cool (even if it doesn't work in a fight). So why practice something if you can't apply it? A fair question, with at least two valid answers.

ONE Championship: A New Breed

ONE Championship is back in action this Friday, August 28, in Bangkok with ONE: A New Breed.

It's another star-studded event with several World Champions from around the globe on the bill.

In the main event, Stamp Fairtex defends her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. The Thai champ will make her first defense of the title since last June against Alma Juniku.

Female Martial Artist Fights Off Would-be Rapist

An unidentified 30-year-old American woman staying in Tiruvannamalai, India employed her martial arts training to foil an attempted rape. The woman, who was visiting Tiruvannamalai to attend an ashram monastery, has been forced to stay in India since March due to the pandemic lockdown.

According to reports, a man posing as a religious figure pulled a knife on her in an attempted assault but the woman used her martial arts skills to overpower him slashing the man with the knife before summoning help. The man, identified as "Manikandan," was arrested by police.

