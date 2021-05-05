Matcha: Supercharged Green Tea for Martial Artists

Matcha Tea
Matcha has got it all for a martial artist.

It creates focus, energy, concentration, curbs the appetite for weigh-ins. These are some great qualities matcha has. Learn more about matcha and how to get the best matcha to improve your health and performance.

The quality of matcha should be vibrant or bright green. The vibrant green is called, ceremonial matcha, and is the best. It is used in very important Japanese ceremonies. Less fresh, lower grade or bad matcha will be a dark or dull green without the brightness and almost greenish yellow. Color is very important when choosing matcha. The consistency of matcha will be in a very fine powder form.

Matcha has a bright green color because is grown in the shade to maintain a high concentrated amount of chlorophyll and minerals. So, when matcha is vibrant or bright green, it means the minerals and antioxidants are very high. Matcha is loaded with catechins, contains caffeine, and amino acids as well. It is great to drink for health overall, but will also, boost your energy, help you lose weight because it curbs your appetite, prevent oxidative damage, reduce inflammation, and detoxify. On another level, it reduces stress, creates higher focus, and concentration.

Matcha vs Green Tea

 Anything green tea can do, matcha can do better. When making green tea, you boil hot water and soak the tea leaves for a few minutes and then remove them. With matcha, you dissolve the powder and drink it. When you consume the powder, you are significantly increasing the affect.

3OZ Matcha

8OZ Green Tea

Catechins

240mg

185mg

L-Theanine

37mg

8mg

Protein

575mg

2mg

Caffeine

70mg

32mg

Just 3OZ. of Matcha has significantly higher benefits than 8OZ of green tea.

Catechins

Catechins are antioxidants. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals and prevent oxidation. Matcha is very high in a catechin called, EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate). It is a very powerful antioxidant that acts as a strong anti-inflammatory. Matcha studies have shown that it can strongly help with cancer prevention because of the high amount of EGCG. Also, it is great to treat and prevent arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and diabetes.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine

The biggest difference in the type of energy you get from matcha, comes from the amino-acid, L-Theanine. Matcha has very high concentrations of L-Theanine. L-Theanine promotes the release of serotonin, dopamine, and GABA, all are relaxing and calming neurotransmitters, Matcha is excellent to induce relaxation, to reduce stress, and anxiety. It does not make you sleepy. It helps produce razor concentration, focus, and mental alertness as well, which helps with learning and memory, and awareness. Matcha also makes you feel good.

Caffeine

The caffeine in Matcha is high, however, it is released at a very steady and slower rate over time of about up to 6 hours. Therefore, it won't take you on a caffeine roller coaster ride and crash your blood sugar. It will provide a sustained energy boost. L-Theanine when mixed with caffeine, as in matcha, stabilizes your blood sugar so you don't feel shaky fro the caffeine, like you do from coffee. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine, makes you feel energized and focused, and at the same time, relaxed. You can kind of use it anyway you want. To relax, to relax and focus, to focus, or if you are training, your body will respond accordingly.

Nausea

Don't drink matcha too quickly or drink too much of it. Take my advice, it can make you feel nausea. However, it's normal and will only last about an hour or so. It is a temporary adjustment, that goes away. Matcha has high levels of tannins and tannins can disrupt your stomach, especially on an empty stomach. The good news is that you can eliminate this side effect of nausea by drinking your matcha with food. Or, you can use it in a smoothie, which is very popular today. It also can be used in cakes, lattes, and desserts.

Matcha is very diversified in its use and has excellent health, wellness, and training affects and benefits. I have experienced all: from curbing the appetite without the hunger or fatigue, to the focus and relaxation, the enhanced energy for training, as well as the nausea. All in all, matcha has a spot in my diet every day.

How to Make Traditional Matcha + Easy Way to Make Matcha Green Tea

Video Courtesy: How to Make Sushi on YouTube

