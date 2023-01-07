LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Bellator Sweeps Rizin in Battle of MMA Organizations

Bellator Sweeps Rizin in Battle of MMA Organizations
In a New Year's Eve battle of rival mixed martial arts promotions from Saitama, Japan, fighters from Bellator MMA swept all five matches against their counterparts from the Japanese-based Rizin Fighting Federation. The main event saw American A.J. McKee capture a unanimous three-round decision over Rizin lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi de Souza of Brazil in a non-title bout.

The co-main event saw Bellator featherweight champ Patricio "Pitbull" Freire also win a unanimous decision against Rizin featherweight titlist Kleber Koike Erbst in another non-title affair. In other bouts Kyoji Horiguchi beat Hiromasa Ougikubo by unanimous decision, Juan Archuleta defeated Soo Chul Kim by split decision and Gadzhi Rabadanov took a unanimous decision over Koji Takeda.

