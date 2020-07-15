Bellator Announces First Card Since COVID Shutdown

Bellator 242 Official Fight Bard

Bellator MMA

Bellator 242 will officially be the promotions return to the spotlight on July 24th since canceling its remaining events due to COVID earlier this year. The main event for the card will feature Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis.

As promoters and fans alike begin to settle in to the new normal, Bellator MMA has announced it will resume fights beginning with Bellator 242 July 24th. With UFC, One Championship, Invicta FC, and many other small promotions having already returned fans have been anxiously awaiting Bellators next move.

Much like its UFC counterpart, Bellator has been forced to pursue and fight environment that will meet the standards of safety expected given the continued pandemic. They have established that the next four fights will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut with limited attendance by fans and staff.

Bellator 242 Fight Card

Scott Coker President of Bellator MMA

Bellator President Scott Coker

cdn.vox-cdn.com
  • Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis
  • Jason Jackson vs. Jordan Mein
  • Tywan Claxton vs. Jay Jay Wilson
  • Aaron Pico vs. Chris Hatley Jr.
  • Logan Storley vs. Mark Lemminger
  • Raufeon Stots vs. Cass Bell
  • Steve Mowry vs. Rudy Schaffroth
Related Articles Around the Web
MMA
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Psychic Self-Defense

Intuition is always right in at least two important ways. It is always in response to something. It always has your best interest at heart. ­— Gavin de Becker

When intuition grabs our attention to warn us of danger in our surroundings, it often feels like an alarm going off in our body. When danger is present, the sensation we feel, in the words of some people, is like an electric current that starts in the gut and radiates outward. Others have described the feeling as a chill running up the spine or a generalized lack of comfort.

The commonality is a definite sense of unease, a nagging feeling that won't go away. There also might be a flash of insight or a sensation that comes to us, one that we never sought out.

Keep Reading Show less
self defense

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Petchdam Petchyindee

ONE Championship is set to return on July 31 in Bangkok, and now the full card has been finalized with four ONE Super Series bouts and two mixed martial arts affairs.

Previously announced was the top of the ticket with two title tilts and an epic trilogy bout of two high-profile signees making their organizational debut.

In the main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts his ONE Flyweight World Championship on the line against Petchdam Petchyindee Academy. This will also be a trilogy bout for the headliners with the series even at 1-1.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Sifu Damien Chaurémootoo on Wing Chun Kung Fu

Sifu Damien Live Seminar
www.facebook.com

Wing Chun Kung Fu: Strategies and BOEC

The name of Louis Damien Chauremootoo is engraved on a commemorative plaque in the province of Henan, China. Erected on the occasion of the great return of Wing Chun to the Shaolin Temple. This sculpture also includes the names of Robert Downey Jr. and William Cheung, Grand Master of the traditional Wing Chun and direct disciple of the legendary Ip Man. It was under the tutelage of Grand Master William Cheung that Louis Damien Chauremootoo perfected his mastery of Wing Chun Kung-Fu and became an instructor.

Keep Reading Show less
wing chun kung fu
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter