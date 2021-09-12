Silva KOs Ortiz, Belfort TKOs Holyfield in Boxing Matches

mixed martial arts
Silva Ortiz Boxing
cdn.vox-cdn.com

The Triller Fight Club pay-per-view platform has gained immense popularity recently by hosting pop culture-fueled boxing matches such as Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. They were back in action on Saturday night with a card that featured multiple MMA legends as Vitor Belfort challenged Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva went toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz in a boxing ring.

The first of these two bouts was the showdown between former UFC champions Ortiz and Silva. Ortiz came out swinging with a series of punches, but they were simply too slow for the elusive Silva. Silva ducked under a series of punches, connected with a hard right hand, and followed with the left to send Ortiz to the canvas. In just 81 seconds, Silva knocked out his fellow 46-year-old combatant and improved his boxing record to 3-1. Before Ortiz, Silva also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June.

WATCH: Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz

In the main event, Holyfield came out looking remarkably slow as he attempted to find his range with some jabs. Belfort landed a left hook and swarmed Holyfield, who slipped at the end of the flurry and almost fell out of the ring. An uppercut from Belfort sent Holyfield down once again for an official knock down. Belfort continued his onslaught after the referee stood Holyfield up, and after a few more punches connected to the head of Holyfield the ref had seen enough. Belfort defeated the boxing legend at his own game and secured the TKO with just about 11 seconds remaining in the first round.

WATCH: Vitor Belfort stops Evander Holyfield

Which retired (or active) MMA fighters would you like to see give boxing a try on the Triller platform? Join the discussion on Black Belt's Facebook page.

Related Articles Around the Web

Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta Collide In Trilogy Bout At ONE Revolution

one championship
Pacio and Saruta
img.bleacherreport.net
ONE Championship Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio will be back inside the Circle on Friday, September 24, opposite rival Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta to finish their trilogy at ONE: Revolution.
Keep Reading Show less

The Gracie Jujitsu Diet

fitness
Gregor Gracie
www.attacktheback.com
Not many martial arts styles, methods, or forms come with a patented nutritional program to maximize a fighter's health and performance. Gracie jujitsu is not only a form of fighting; it is a lifestyle that fuses the mind, body, spirit, and nutrition to develop the best possible person and fighter.
Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Jeremy Glick - Hero of Flight #93

judo blog
9/11
27mi124bz6zg1hqy6n192jkb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com


Let's Roll - By Neil Young 2001

I know I said I love you
I know you know it's true
I've got to put the phone down
And do what we got to do
One's standing in the aisleway
Two more at the door
We've got to get inside there
Before they kill

Time is running out, let's roll

No time for indecision
We've got to make a move
I hope that we're forgiven
For what we got to
How this all got started
I'll never understand
I hope someone can fly this thing
And get us back to land

Time is running out, let's roll

No one has the answer
But one thing is true
You've got to turn on evil
When it's coming after you
You've got to face it down
And when it tries to hide
You've got to go in after it
And never be denied
Time is running out, let's roll

Let's roll for freedom
Let's roll for love
We're going after Satan
On the wings of a dove
Let's roll for justice
Let's roll for truth
Let's not let our children
Grow up fearful in their youth

Time is running out, let's roll

9/11

20 years ago tomorrow is the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

Four commercial passenger jetliners were commandeered by terrorists to be crashed into prime targets. Three succeeded with their deadly mission. The one that was aborted was Flight 93. It was diverted from its target in Washington DC to an empty field Shanksville Pennsylvania.

Those brave passengers decided amongst themselves to fight back after connecting with their loved ones via cell phones and learning of their fate. Todd Beamer's last words of Let's Roll became their rally cry.

A member of this rebellion was none other than Collegiate Judo Champ, Jeremy Glick. He was on a business trip taking to his wife Lyz who was home with their newborn daughter, Emerson. Glick was a student of Ogasawara Sensei and well trained to step into action. After saying goodbye to his wife he help lead the effort putting his judo skills to good use.

Their heroic final act Is the primary reason today we can fly with some assurance other terrorists were given a message that day; that the usefulness of this tactic had already expired.

When I visited the Shanksville memorial which is only a few hours away from my hometown of Pittsburgh, it was still and it was still rough from back in 2007. The formal national memorial was still some years away from being completed. It was after this initial stop to pay tribute to these brave passengers that I conceive of the idea seeing to it that Jeremy Glick got promoted to the 10th degree black belt, our highest rank.

The details of the presentation we're covered by several newspapers and carried on national TV. It was good to see the belt I got to tie on Emerson, Jeremy's daughter was on permanent display in the national memorial when I visited there in 2013.

Jeremy was a Jewish kid who did judo growing up had a nice family, a successful career in sales, a wife and daughter plus loved pugs! I wondered to myself if faced with the same situation would I have been able to do the same thing? This is a good question for all judoka to ponder as we fulfill the mission of Jigoro Kano to build a better society for the mutual welfare and benefit of all.

Thank you Jeremy Glick and all the brave passengers who lost their lives that fateful day. Please take a moment of silence and think about them tomorrow.

Jeremy Glick
jeremey glick
Presentation

From the 2008 presentation

Jeremey Click Memorial
Jeremy Glick
memorial

From the permanent memorial

I'm always looking for new subjects to write about regarding judo as well as contributions from my readers. Please send them to gary@garygoltz.com, thanks.

Gary Goltz
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web