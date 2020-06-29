Battle of Atlanta Announces Final Date Change

The world-class open martial arts tournament is now set to take place on Labor Day weekend.

After originally moving the event to July amid COVID-19 concerns, the promoters of the Battle of Atlanta World Karate Championships have announced that the tournament will take place September 4-6, 2020. The promoters also revealed that they had planned to move the event to the Fall from the beginning, but their venue did not become available at that date until last week. They have guaranteed that the event will happen on the new date, the only exception being if the state of Georgia were to enforce protocols (gathering restrictions, shelter in place, etc.) that would restrict the event from taking place.

The tournament will still be held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and the event's hotel partner, Connections Housing, will be contacting anyone with current reservations about the rebooking process. The event is encouraging pre-registration if you plan to attend so that an accurate estimate of attendees and subsequent preparations can be determined. For this reason, the current pre-registration pricing tier will now be extended until Sunday, August 23.

The Battle of Atlanta has prepared a COVID-19 safety plan that will be updated as new information is received and is currently visible on their website. The plan features staggered schedules to limit the total number of spectators per session, disinfecting mats between sessions, social distancing by pods with limits on the number of individuals per pod, temperature checks, the encouragement of mask-wearing for spectators, and readily-available hand sanitizer. No divisions will be started before their scheduled start time to ensure that the staggered schedule is effective in limiting the amount of attendees in the venue at a given time without any competitors missing their divisions.

This information is subject to change as new regulations may be added to the safety plan. Stay tuned to the Battle of Atlanta's website (thebattleofatlanta.com) for more updates and you can reach them at hello@thebattleofatlanta.com via email if you have any questions. Black Belt Magazine will continue to provide updates for all NASKA world tour events that announce date changes or additional COVID-19 safety regulations.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

ONE Championship Returns July 31st.

In the post, Sityodtong wrote, "ONE: No Surrender will be a closed-door, audience-free stadium event for live global broadcast."

For the first time since February 28, ONE Championship's flagship events will return on July 31 in Thailand. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement via Facebook on Friday morning.

Recently, ONE was able to stage two shows in China for their ONE Hero Series events. After both shows went off without a hitch, the call to proceed with the flagship event schedule was made. The slate of bouts for the event was not announced alongside the date for the event.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our superstar team at ONE Championship for everything. The world is suffering from the worst global crisis in a hundred years. Most national borders remain closed across Asia," said Sityodtong.

"With zero visibility and weekly COVID-19 policy changes in every country, it has been impossible to plan anything. Thank you to the greatest team in the world for your heart and hustle."

While the pandemic continues worldwide, more and more sports are returning with improved safety measures to ensure a safe environment for their athletes.

As part of the event, the ONE Chairman and CEO stated that an additional 12 bouts would be filmed on that day for a new program titled ONE Dark Series. The taped, first-air series will be for their global broadcast partners.

While a full card was not announced, fans can expect high-level action in late July from Asia's largest sports media property. ONE is back, and fireworks are all but guaranteed on July 31 at ONE: No Surrender.

ONE Championship Weekly | 25 June 2020 www.youtube.com

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (c) vs. "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Kickboxing Super Fight

Superbon vs "The Killer Kid" Sittichai Sitsongpeenong

52 Blocks: Learn "Cover the Bullet" From Professor Mo

In our June/July 2019 issue, we highlighted Professor Mo, the prominent New York City-based teacher of 52 Blocks, on the cover. It sold so well that we decided to run a follow-up feature in the June/July 2020 issue of Black Belt. In the second story, Professor Mo teaches 7 fighting techniques from the African martial art. At his photo shoot, he also demonstrated a technique called "cover the bullet." Unfortunately, we didn't have room to include that technique in the magazine. Which is why we're posting the video here.

From Professor Mo's first article/cover story:

Black Belt: Is 52 Blocks the same as 52 Hand Blocks?

Professor Mo: They're the same. Different people teach it different ways and call it different things, but they're the same system.

Black Belt: And is 52 Blocks the same as Jailhouse Rock?

Professor Mo: Yes. Jailhouse Rock was what they called it before they started using the name 52 Blocks. It's also been called "wall fighting." But over the past few years, 52 Blocks has become the most widely accepted name.

Black Belt: Where did the system originate?

Professor Mo: Some people will tell you it comes from incarceration, but actually it's a very Afrocentric system. But when you look at its history, you find that because of mass incarceration, the fighting system evolved in the jails. Some people mistakenly say that the name Jailhouse Rock means it comes from the jails. Most masters of 52 Blocks will tell you that it's a martial art from Africa

Black Belt: Why are so many celebrities doing 52 Blocks?

Professor Mo: Ludacris did a fight scene in Fast and Furious using 52 Blocks. Larenz Tate did a film called Gun Hill that featured 52 Blocks. I think they like it because it's an Afrocentric martial art. They want to study an art that's relevant to them. The thing about 52 Blocks is that a lot of people grew up with it. The public doesn't know it, but for many people, this was our first martial art.

Order the June/July 2020 issue of Black Belt here and own Professor Mo's latest article!

When I was a kid, I saw a Jerome Mackey commercial on TV. Mackey was the first guy to have a commercial. He was franchising martial arts schools — the big time. I asked my mother to take me there. She said, "We can't afford Jerome Mackey. Go see your uncle."

So I did. What did my uncle start showing me? 52 Blocks. People love it because their uncles and cousins talked about it. I've had grandfathers come to my dojo with their grandsons and do 52 Blocks together.

Black Belt: Did Wesley Snipes train in 52 Blocks?

Professor Mo: Of course! I was Wesley Snipes' bodyguard. It was fun because we were two martial artists who loved to train — and by the way, he's a real martial artist with several belts and he's really good. His introduction to the martial arts was 52 Blocks.

In the past, we didn't think people would understand 52 Blocks, so we always said, "Yeah, I'm a karate guy." Many of us never wanted to be identified with the jail thing. We didn't want to have to debate people about it. But then my instructor Reno Moralez told me, "This is an African martial art, and you need to put out a video on it." So, being an obedient student, I did.

The point I'm trying to make is that Wesley Snipes might not have said in the beginning, "Yeah, this is 52 Blocks," but he knows the art. In the past, people would refer to it as street fighting. They would say, "Yeah, I do karate, jujitsu and street fighting." The street fighting always represented 52 Blocks. Now it's finally being uncovered, and people like me are working hard to give it a name. We're thankful that Black Belt magazine is giving it a name.

52 blocks

8 Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown

"You cannot make students attend class if they aren't in town, but you can make your best effort to get them back when school resumes."

As the weather gets warmer, we're reminded that summer is right around the corner. This change of the seasons needs to be the focus of our attention. Yes, some schools do perfectly fine and even thrive during June, July and August, but in general, summer is not the best time for martial arts schools.

To find a solution, you have to start by understanding why summer can be troublesome. One, you're no longer competing with other sporting activities and school. You're competing with longer daylight hours, which means you're competing with the pool, the backyard slip-and-slide, and other spontaneous "summer-only" diversions that can seem more tantalizing than does training.

Two, people frequently take vacations during some or all of the summer. If they aren't in town, it's hard to have them in your class.

Once you recognize those two issues, you can work to minimize the damage. Below are eight ideas to help make summer great.

1. Know when every student will be traveling.

Have a phone call, text and postcard ready for them — adults and children alike — before they leave and when they return. Even better, send them something while they're away so they know they're missed. You cannot make students attend class if they aren't in town, but you can make your best effort to get them back when school resumes.

2. Hold School's Out and Welcome Back Parties.

You need to determine if you want to charge for these events, offer them for free or maybe make the "fee" something like bringing a friend. You'll give your members a great experience to remember right before they go on an extended break, and you'll have a great event lined up to entice them back.

3. Hold your tests close to summer break

You don't want students to miss testing and use that as an excuse to not return. By having a test close to the break, you'll motivate them to return and continue training — while wearing that new belt they just earned.

4. Host family-and-friends events.

These get-togethers do two things: They keep the people who have remained in town involved, and they give you the opportunity to get new members in the form of family add-ons.

5. Host events that "work" with summer.

Organize a workout in the park or even in your parking lot. Schedule a trip to the beach or a morning jog followed by a martial arts lesson. People want to be outside during summer, so help them.

6. Organize camps.

These can last less than a full day and focus purely on martial arts. Or you can stretch them to a full day and include non-martial arts games and activities. Either way, they're a great retention tool.

7. Think of the parents.

Make sure the air conditioning in your school is pumping out good, cool air. It's fine if your students train hard and work up a sweat, but their parents might be coming home from a day of work and likely won't appreciate getting an unwanted sweat session when they come to watch their kids practice.

8. Motivate your staff.

Of course I have an agenda with this one, but it's crucial. Summer break is a great time to do something special for staff motivation, and once school is back in session and the busy season is upon you, it becomes hard to find the time for a break. Enter the Martial Arts SuperShow!

The annual Las Vegas event can provide you and your people with a break from the daily routine and a chance to recharge. While doing this, you'll receive one of the best educational experiences our industry can provide.

There's plenty of time to implement the advice offered here, as well as sufficient time to register for the Martial Arts SuperShow. But don't wait. Sign up for the SuperShow and start planning your summer today. masupershow.com

