Battle of Atlanta Announces Final Date Change
The world-class open martial arts tournament is now set to take place on Labor Day weekend.
After originally moving the event to July amid COVID-19 concerns, the promoters of the Battle of Atlanta World Karate Championships have announced that the tournament will take place September 4-6, 2020. The promoters also revealed that they had planned to move the event to the Fall from the beginning, but their venue did not become available at that date until last week. They have guaranteed that the event will happen on the new date, the only exception being if the state of Georgia were to enforce protocols (gathering restrictions, shelter in place, etc.) that would restrict the event from taking place.
The tournament will still be held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and the event's hotel partner, Connections Housing, will be contacting anyone with current reservations about the rebooking process. The event is encouraging pre-registration if you plan to attend so that an accurate estimate of attendees and subsequent preparations can be determined. For this reason, the current pre-registration pricing tier will now be extended until Sunday, August 23.
The Battle of Atlanta has prepared a COVID-19 safety plan that will be updated as new information is received and is currently visible on their website. The plan features staggered schedules to limit the total number of spectators per session, disinfecting mats between sessions, social distancing by pods with limits on the number of individuals per pod, temperature checks, the encouragement of mask-wearing for spectators, and readily-available hand sanitizer. No divisions will be started before their scheduled start time to ensure that the staggered schedule is effective in limiting the amount of attendees in the venue at a given time without any competitors missing their divisions.
This information is subject to change as new regulations may be added to the safety plan. Stay tuned to the Battle of Atlanta's website (thebattleofatlanta.com) for more updates and you can reach them at hello@thebattleofatlanta.com via email if you have any questions. Black Belt Magazine will continue to provide updates for all NASKA world tour events that announce date changes or additional COVID-19 safety regulations.