LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

UFC Champ Disses Self Defense Guru Dale Brown "Guys Like That Get People Killed"

news
Bas Rutten
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
While many martial artists find Youtube personality and self-defense guru Dale Brown an amusing figure, former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten isn't one of them. When asked about Brown on the MMA Hour podcast recently, Rutten said, "Guys like that get people killed."

Long the butt of jokes, a quick review of some of Brown's videos reveal a mixed bag. Some of what he demonstrates are legitimate self defense moves practiced by martial artists for years while others are, at best, questionable. The main problem with most such pop self defense advice is it typically emphasizes techniques over strategies for avoiding danger while providing the false impression that executing such techniques in a life and death struggle is easy.

Brown's Instagram post on how Chris Rock should have handled Will Smith's Oscars slap is a case in point. Recommending you exit stage left when someone tries to slap you is smart. But advising you to duck under the strike like a boxer ignores the years of practice that maneuver takes. As Rutten pointed out, if you really want to learn self defense, you need to find a qualified instructor then train frequently while under pressure until the moves become ingrained.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Keep ReadingShow less

Jet Li’s Reel-to-Real Kung Fu Hero Roles, Part 2

entertainment
Jet Li
Fist of Legend / Golden Harvest

Dr. Craig’s Kung Fu Movie Lounge

In Part 1 of this article, I listed the Chinese kung fu heroes Jet Li played based when the films’ events took place: The Shaolin Temple during the early Tang dynasty; Tai Chi Master circa 1365; and Fong Sai Yuk I and II and The New Legend of Shaolin, all of which occurred between 1723 and 1735.

After doing the third Shaolin Temple film, Jet Li thought about quitting movies, yet a project came along that inspired him to continue, a film that cemented his name in Chinese kung fu flick history while portraying China’s all-time favorite cinematic and real-life hero.

Keep ReadingShow less

Team Competitive Edge Strikes Again, Adding World Champion Phillip Brumme

sport karate
Phillip Brumme
Photo Courtesy: Phillip Brumme


Keep ReadingShow less