Unseeded Matic, First Seeded Sherazadishvili Win Gold on Day 5 of World Judo Championships

judo
Barbara Matic
www.judoinside.com

Barbara Matic became Croatia's first ever judo world champion Thursday fighting off a late choke attempt to defeat Japan's Yoko Ono in the women's 70 kg finals in Budapest, Hungary. Matic scored late with a tani otoshi throw tripping Ono to the mat though Ono got a strong grip on the lapel of Matic's gi going for the choke. But Matic was able to survive until time expired to claim the title.

While Matic came into the world championships unseeded, Spain's Nikoloz Sherazadishvili was the number one seed in the men's 90 kg class and lived up to the billing winning the gold. Sherazadishvili had to go into golden score (overtime) to secure the title in the finals against Uzbekistan's Davlat Bobonov where he countered Bobonov's outside trip attempt with an inside trip to take the match.

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

World Champion Boxer Claressa Shields Wins MMA Debut

mixed martial arts
Claressa Shields
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three division professional world champion boxer Claressa Shields showed exactly what you'd expect in her much anticipated mixed martial arts debut in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday night. The most accomplished boxer to ever cross over into modern MMA, Shields displayed relatively weak grappling but powerful punches along with determination in coming back to stop Brittney Elkin in the third round of the PFL 4 main event.

Keep Reading Show less

Can Coffee Help Your Jiu-Jitsu?

brazilian jiu jitsu
Coffee

When you think of the name Gracie, likely the most famous family in martial arts, you probably don't also think of coffee, but that may be changing.

When you think of the name Gracie, likely the most famous family in martial arts, you probably don't also think of coffee, but that may be changing. Bean2Bean coffee company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania recently put the finishing touches on their newest product: Gracie Grounds.

The same family name that has become synonymous with armbars, triangles, and chokes may soon similarly be equated with your morning cup of rich-flavored liquid energy used to start your day of training.

So why Gracie coffee? Who is Bean2Bean? Will this help my Jiu-Jitsu? For the answers to these questions and more, read on.

Bean2Bean is a family business that was started by Obel Hernandez Sr. in 2013. Recently, I spoke to Obel Hernandez Jr. Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Olivia DiToro Director of Media to find out the answers to all of the above questions.

Keep Reading Show less