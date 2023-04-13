"I'll Just Break Him"
Aung La N Sang Expects To Finish Fan Rong At ONE Fight Night 10
The Myanmar superstar will return at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video against Fan Rong as he tries to make it three straight victories inside the ONE Championship Circle and put himself back in title contention. He is ready for all challengers on his road back to the top.
"I want to keep the gate before I storm back into my castle. I want to beat everybody. I want to beat everybody, and I want to get my title back. Being a gatekeeper, people think you're washed up. People think you should hang it up. I want to show that it's not," said Aung La N Sang.
"Everybody that comes through the door, I want to welcome them, I want to put on a statement, and I want to get everybody out of there until it's time for me to get my title shot back."
May 5 will mark the first time since 2013 that Aung La N Sang has been able to compete in the United States. In the decade since, he has found incredible success in ONE and only competed in Asia. He shared his excitement about not having to take a day of travel to get to his next bout.
"It's going to be kind of cool. It's going to be very exciting. No 20-plus hour flights. Which I don't mind now. I'm kind of used to it now. I just see it as a day for myself. To relax, read a book, watch movies," said the former two-division World Champion.
"Eat some snacks on the airplane. For me, it ain't too bad anymore. But yeah, it's going to be cool to fight in front of my family, in front of some of the U.S. fans. I'm excited to put on a great show. It's going to be exciting."
A big x-factor for ONE Fight Night 10 will be Denver's elevation. It is an additional storyline heading into the event for every athlete. Aung La N Sang is taking it into account for his training, and the former two-division king is feeling prepared for the thin air at the 1stBank Center.
"I have everything in place for the elevation. To get acclimated to the elevation, I have everything in place. I'm going to go there a little early. As far as nutrition goes, I'm gonna be taking some supplements, like beetroot juice and stuff like that," said Aung La N Sang.
"I don't want to give all the details, but I think I'll be good. My cardio will be on point. I have a professional team of guys that helps me acclimate to the elevation. So, to answer your question, I've done my research on this, and I'm going to be professional about it."
And "The Burmese Python" is not taking Fan Rong lightly.
The Chinese athlete has shown off a well-rounded skill set inside the Circle and achieved key victories, such as his dominant decision win over BJJ ace Yuri Simoes. Aung La N Sang has been looking at the tape and finding the holes in his game.
"I would say he's strong, physically strong, physically durable, and has a decent fight IQ, surprisingly. He has a decent fight IQ, but he makes some mistakes. I don't think he's that clean of a striker, either. His shots are simple. His shots are not very tricky," said "The Burmese Python."
With back-to-back wins under his belt, Aung La N Sang believes a highlight-reel victory at ONE Fight Night 10 will bring him back to the title picture. That is why his goal is very simple, finish Fan Rong.
"I'm going to do a hook kick and a jumping kick to the body. Finish him with a Superman-flying knee. Just kidding. I'm looking to knock him out. I'm looking to break him," said Aung La N Sang
"I'm looking for a finish. Honestly, I'm looking for a grand finish. If the submission is there, I'll take it, but I'm not going to force anything. I'm just going to look to break him. Out-work him. I'll just break him."
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.
