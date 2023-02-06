Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong Added To ONE's U.S. Debut On May 5
Standing across from him inside the Circle will be China’s Fan Rong. The two were initially scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 6, but Fan withdrew from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19.
The middleweight scrap will be a pivotal battle for both men. Aung La N Sang will be trying to officially start a streak with his third-consecutive victory, and Fan will attempt to pick up the biggest win of his career to move back into the hunt in the division.
“The Burmese Python” has looked outstanding in his recent outings. Last November, Aung La N Sang toppled Yushin Okami with a first-round TKO in their long-awaited encounter. Less than two months later, he was back with an 89-second TKO over Brazil’s Gilberto Gilvao. If he can do the same to Fan, Aung La N Sang will be one step closer back to title contention.
But the Chinese star will not be an easy out. “King Kong Warrior” was on his way to contention before dropping a hard-fought contest to former divisional king Vitaly Bigdash. However, a return win over the Myanmar icon will put him right back where he wants to be in the middleweight division.
The exciting bout adds more firepower to the event, as both men combine for 44 finishes of their 48 career victories. Fans should expect fireworks from this middleweight collision at ONE Fight Night 10.
ONE Fight Night 10 emanates from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on Friday, May 5. Tickets are on sale now.
Aung La N Sang’s 20TH FIRST-ROUND FINISH! 🇲🇲 🔥Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang STOPS Brazilian powerhouse Gilberto Galvao in under 90 seconds at ONE Fight Night 6!Subscribe and turn on notifications to get th...
- ONE Championship Battleground II ›
- ONE Championship Battleground Announcement ›
- The Best of ONE Championship's Karate Athletes! ›