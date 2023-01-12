Aung La N Sang Wants Fans To See His Evolution At ONE Fight Night 6
After Fan Rong dropped out of the prospective bout, Gilberto Gilvao stepped in for a 215-pound catchweight affair. Aung La N Sang has no issues competing above the middleweight limit and has experience dealing with heavier opposition as a former two-division World Champion.
“They said that Gilberto can’t make the middleweight weight class and could we do a catchweight. We’re going to do a catchweight at 215, which is fine. I’m about 215, I’m not going to be super undersized,” Aung La N Sang told ONE.
“Everybody is around that weight class and that’s why they have that hydration test. We’re not too far off, and after the fight, they weigh you back again to make sure you’re not too heavy. So yeah, it’s good. This weight class is 10 pounds over my natural weight class, but I’ve fought at light heavyweight too, so it’s going to be alright.”
The Brazilian has not competed since the summer of 2019 but has a wealth of experience to fall back on ahead of his return to the global stage. Gilvao has a dangerous ground game with 13 career submission victories. But Aung La N Sang has noticed power in his hands as well, and will make sure he’s prepared to handle everything thrown his way.
“[Galvao is] going to be physically strong. He’s a jiu-jitsu black belt. He’s down to throw power and looping shots as well. I feel like I’m a little bit better than him in the striking department, a little bit cleaner. I think on the ground, I’ll do okay against him. But I think my conditioning is better than his,” said Aung La N Sang.
“If you watch any of my fights, I’m always looking for the finish. I want to get the finish and I’m going to work hard to get the finish.”
“The Burmese Python” has his eyes set on getting the ONE Middleweight World Championship back in 2023. After defeating Okami, the 37-year-old has positioned himself for a run if he can start the year off hot. That is why he wants to show the fans he is continually evolving as a martial artist while remaining one of the sport’s most electric finishers.
“Evolution is what I hope the fans see. An evolution to my game, that I can do everything, that I can do it at a high level, and that I’m a fan-friendly fighter – meaning that it’s a fight that fans will get to enjoy,” said Aung La N Sang.
“Fans don’t want to see fights [won] by points, they want to see finishes and they want to see great skills, and that’s what I feel like I’m gonna bring to the table in this fight.”
ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov airs live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, January 13. The action is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.
Aung La N Sang’s TERRIFYING Finishes In ONE 🔥🇲🇲🐍Before former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang returns to action against Chinese warrior Fan Rong on January 13, relive his INSANE finishes in ...
- Aung La N Sang On A 'Mission' Against Yushin Okami At ONE 163 ›
- Aung La N Sang Teaches His Son Martial Arts Values Through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ›
- Aung La N Sang Keeping Close Eye On ONE 159 Main Event ›