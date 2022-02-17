LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Aung La N Sang, Bigdash To Finish Exciting Trilogy At ONE Full Circle

mma
Aung La N Sang
blackbeltmag.com

Aung La N Sang has been one of ONE Championship’s biggest and brightest stars, and the Myanmar icon returns to the Circle on Friday, February 25, against one of his biggest rivals at ONE: Full Circle.

Standing opposite the former two-division World Champion will be Vitaly Bigdash, a former ONE Middleweight World Champion in his own right. The two have squared off twice before, each earning a win over the other. Now, much like the event’s title suggests, their story will come full circle.

Both middleweights are trying to get back to the top of the mountain, and each has picked up strong victories heading into their trilogy bout.

Bigdash is coming off of dominant performances against Yuki Niimura and Fan Rong. “The Burmese Python” was last seen walking away triumphant with a massive knockout over Leandro Ataides. But only one man can continue their upward swing inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With Reinier De Ridder defending the gold in the evening’s main event, this middleweight collision of contenders will prove to be critical in the chase for who gets the next shot at the sport’s most coveted prize.

Ahead of the middleweight trilogy bout, listen in as Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen provide commentary for his most recent victory inside the Circle against Ataides.

ONE: Full Circle airs live and free on Friday, February 25. The lead card will begin at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST and air on ONE’s Facebook, YouTube, and ONE Super App.

The main card will air on the ONE Super App and ONE’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Aung La N Sang & Martin Nguyen Commentate BRUTAL KNOCKOUT 😱🎙😂

Watch as former two-division ONE World Champions Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen step into the commentary box for "The Burmese Python's" KNOCKOUT battle wit...
