Aung La N Sang's Most Dramatic Moments in ONE Championship

mma
Aung La N Sang
www.mma-japan.net
Former two-division World Champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang has been a mainstay of ONE Championship for many years and has given fans around the world a wealth of memories.

The energy was off the charts for his first World Championship victory at ONE: Light Of A Nation. In the rematch with Bigdash, the Myanmar crowd went crazy for his title-winning performance and helped launch Aung La N Sang to superstardom.

Less than a year later, he would do it again in Myanmar, but this time against Alexandre Machado and for the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title. The bout lasted less than a minute.

His follow-up performance was perhaps his most memorable. Aung La N Sang battled Ken Hasegawa for more than four rounds and picked up a dramatic late-round stoppage to defend the middleweight crown.

And who could forget his light heavyweight defense against then-heavyweight king Brandon Vera at ONE: Century?

Aung La N Sang's career has been a delight, and he is ready to add more highlights to his reel before his time is up.

Although recent outings against Reinier De Ridder have caused a setback for the Myanmar warrior, "The Burmese Python" is ready to return and show everybody that he is still at the top of his game.

Aung La N Sang will battle the hard-hitting Brazilian Leandro Ataides at ONE: Battleground on Friday, July 30. A win for Aung La N Sang will push him right back into the thick of the hunt in the middleweight division as he works back toward recapturing the gold.

Relive some of the moments that made him a superstar in Myanmar with this compilation from ONE.

ONE: Battleground airs live on Friday, July 30, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on B/R Live.

Aung La N Sang's MOST DRAMATIC Moments In ONE Championship 😱

Feast your eyes on Myanmar hero and former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang's most dramatic moments in the Circle, featuring "The Burmese Pytho...
