ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Semifinal Preview

one championship
ONE Next Gen
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com ONE Championship
ONE Championship's ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix received a shake-up when Itsuki Hirata had to withdraw due to an illness. But the tournament will not miss a beat and continues on Friday, October 29, at ONE: NextGen.

Before the bell rings on the semifinal action, let's look at both matchups and see how the athletes competing for a spot in the finals made their way to this moment.

Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim

Jenelyn Olsim was not originally slated for this spot, but the talented Filipina slid into the tournament following Itsuki Hirata's withdrawal. However, the spot was not unearned. Olsim punched her ticket with a victory over Bi Nguyen at ONE: Battleground III.

Standing on the opposite side of the Circle will be Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat.

The Indian star initially seemed to be out of the tournament following a split decision loss to Nguyen earlier in 2021. Still, she quickly returned in dominant fashion to put her name back in the mix. Once in the field, Phogat put forth one of the most incredible comebacks of the year against Meng Bo to earn a decision victory.

Olsim will enter on short notice but with a lot of confidence, having a victory over the woman who defeated Phogat. Both women have much to prove and could deliver the match of the night.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba

Julie Mezabarba won the alternate bout at ONE: Empower in an impressive showing against former World Title challenger Mei Yamaguchi. The Brazilian's dominant performance made her an intriguing star to watch, and following an injury to Seo Hee Ham, she found her way into the main event.

Stamp Fairtex has been on a mission after a rocky 2020. She began with redemption against Alyona Rassohyna in one of the best bouts of the year. Stamp was able to show her improved ground game against a notable grappler and came away with an exciting decision victory.

Now the Thai superstar inches closer to the finals as she continues to eye a World Championship in a third sport.

Mezabarba has a chance to steal the thunder of a global star, but the Thai warrior is on the doorstep of history. A lot is at stake in the main event of ONE: NextGen.

ONE: NextGen airs across all Bleacher Report platforms at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, October 29.

Road To The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Semifinals

Relive the road to the semifinals of the greatest tournament in women's mixed martial arts, featuring former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex's heated grudge ma...
Jackson's Five: The Diamond Nationals

sport karate
Diamond Nationals Karate
Photo Courtesy: Dawson Holt via Instagram

The 2021 Diamond Nationals took place on October 8th and 9th, the first time the prestigious event has been hosted since 2019. World class competitors gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota to test their skills in forms, weapons, point sparring, and more.

In the early 2010's, Ken Warner (otherwise known as ZenInc on YouTube) always shared his "Top Five" on Facebook after major sport karate events. Reflecting on these posts has inspired me to write a top five article of my own for the Diamond Nationals, and I plan to continue writing these articles after each tournament I attend. Special thanks to Ken Warner for his contributions to documenting sport karate history. Without further ado, here is Jackson's Five for the Diamond Nationals.

MMA Opinion: Is There No Middle Ground in MMA?

mma opinion
Paul vs Woodley
cdn.vox-cdn.com MMA Fighting / Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
Chael Sonnen for all his verbal antics made an astute observation years ago in saying it is a near impossible thing to expect what is expected of Mixed Martial Arts combatants. Aside from the psychological turmoil of having to get into a cage – and yes it is a locked cage no matter what regulators want to call it – practically naked wearing only what amounts to underwear, a cup, mouthpiece, and tiny little gloves, there is a fistfight at the end of that walk. That in itself is ridiculous if given even a little thought. But what Uncle Chael meant was the actual act of fighting for fifteen or twenty five minutes. In a discussion of how long the rounds are (five minutes) and asking about the old days when there were no rounds in MMA, he essentially said we are expecting too much from fighters.
CRAZY FIST: Best 2021 DLT Film that’s No Bull but Something Insaner

entertainment
Crazy Fist
Go Well USA

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

I've been writing about martial arts movies for 31 years and have seen 10,000+ films (collected 7000+), and the one thing I've discovered is that every film has its moments. Though a movie might not be a game-crashing carnival, if there's a few instances of glorious genius, then that film is a worthy watch just to see those snippets. It's like an old favorite TV show (original Star Trek series re-runs come to mind) where if you're channel surfing and stumble upon the show, you'll wait for that one-line, body posture, musical byte, facial expression, sound effect, or visual image to appear. It's these small things that often make you remember that TV episode or movie forever. To me, kung fu films like Crazy Fist (aka The King of Fighters) hold this same nuanced value.
