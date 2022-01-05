LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Martial Artists Head List of Athlete of the Year Nominees

news
Michele Giordano
Shutterstock / CHEN WS
The international multi-sport event, The World Games, which features major sporting competitions not included in the Olympics, has announced their candidates for the 2021 Athlete of the Year award. Included among the 24 athletes nominated for the honor are half-a-dozen top competitors from martial arts-based sports.

Among the nominees are Italian wushu champion Michele Giordano, American lightweight sumo athlete Trent Sabo, Mexican WAKO kickboxing champion Melissa Martinez Aceves, French aikidoka Helene Doue, Thailand's traditional style ju-jitsu competitor Arreewan Chansri and Filipino amateur muay Thai fighter Phillip Delarmino.

The public can cast their votes at The World Games website.

